Application Engineer for PCB Design
Cadence Design Systems AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2024-09-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Cadence Design Systems AB i Stockholm
As Application Engineer, you will be responsible for pre-sale and/or post-sale support for Schematic Entry, PCB Design and Libraries for Electronic Design Automation tools used to design printed circuit boards.
The successful candidate will work closely with top tier customers supporting technical campaigns for pre-sale by creating and conducting technical presentations, product demonstrations, training, knowledge transfer, services delivery and onsite support. Provide direct technical post-sale support as part of the European team. Advocate and negotiate bug/enhancement resolution with R&D.
The AE provides direct technical post-sale support for Cadence PCB products, technologies, and design flows. In this role, the AE will work both independently and collaborate with Swedish, other European team members and R&D to address customer issues.
The person should be able to act as strong team member and contributor, participate in team projects and initiatives. You will need to be an excellent communicator with an electronics background & experience of PCB design using CAD software. Expertise in Schematic Entry and PCB Design (Allegro PCB) is an added advantage. You will receive a thorough training on the Cadence PCB software.
Job responsibilities Pre-Sales:
• Understand customer success criteria and be committed to customer success;
• Analyze, capture and document requirements with engineers, with the goal to recommending technical solutions based on Cadence PCB solutions;
• Understand the competitive landscape and continuously work on differentiating Cadence's solutions;
• Deliver presentations and demonstrations to prospective and existing customers for new products and product updates;
• Provide pre-sales technical support to prospects and internally to sales throughout the sales process;
Job responsibilities Customer Support:
• Provide world-class customer support as part of the European Team;
• Provides a proactive and creative approach to resolving problems; obtains feedback on issues/suggestions and provide back to R&D;
• Solves highly complex problems and can identify viable and often innovative options, and uses analytical skills and judgment to recommend an appropriate solution;
• Manage and provide technical trainings or workshops;
• Investigate the customer issues by finding work arounds, describe and document bugs/enhancements, application notes and recording short movies.
Technical Skills:
• Basic understanding of Cadence PCB tool set in the context of PCB Design Flows; ability to analyze customer's environment and evaluate appropriate support solutions; anticipates technical issues and develops creative solutions before they become a problem;
• Experience with Cadence tools such as Allegro PCB Editor and Design Entry HDL is desirable.
Soft Skills:
• Excellent English written and oral communication skills.
• You will have to work with multinational engineering teams
• Strong Analytical and problem-solving skills
• Communicates difficult concepts and negotiates with others to adopt a different point of view
Job Qualifications:
• Education: Bachelors degree or equivalent, preferred Computer / Electrical Engineering
• A valid work- and residence permit.
Desirable Skills:
• Experience in signal and power integrity for PCB level
• Knowledge of TCL or other programming languages
Travel:
• Required for customer visits and internal training
• Expected 10% Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-27
E-post: helenb@cadence.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cadence Design Systems AB
(org.nr 556371-7932)
Isafjordsgatan 30 C (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Kontakt
Helen Bird helenb@cadence.com 01344865412 Jobbnummer
8906285