Application engineer
2025-08-21
Application Engineers
Do you see yourself as a social, enthusiastic and accountable person with great deal of business acumen combined with technical skills and who likes to travel and explore the world with our customers?
Our Engineering department are currently on an interesting growth journey with clear assignments to develop next generation of world leading innovative products and to serve our customers with premium technical on-sight support. This is where you will come into play, as you thrive working with several interfaces, your mindset and drive will enable a great leap in your career growth!
In this role, you will function as the bridge between customers, sales and Engineering teams, ensuring that our products and solutions capture the voice our customers.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Support our sales teams and collaborate with customers to find technical needs and requirements.
Support sales teams by offering technical insights during pre-sales and post-sales activities.
Develop and deliver technical presentations, demonstrations, and training sessions for customers and internal teams.
Give expert advice on product applications, ensuring best use of our company products and services.
Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues, acting as a technical liaison between customers and Engineering teams.
Stay up to date on industry trends and technologies, to keep a strong understanding of market demands and their evolution.
Your profile
To be successful in this role we believe that you are eager to add to your earlier experience, as a technician, engineer, product manager or a toolmaker within sheet metal forming.
From your earlier roles, you have developed critical thinking skills and ability to think creatively to address customer challenges into innovations.
You are an analytical thinker with the ability to think long-term while making tactical decisions. This includes understanding market trends and finding opportunities.
It's a clear advantage if you have experience from the sheet metal forming industry, materials, properties, and techniques including knowledge of manufacturing processes and industry standards.
For more information, please contact Henrik Rudelius, Global Engineering Director on phone 0140 57181 or via email hrudelius@onebarnes.com
Global Engineering Director
Henrik Rudelius hrudelius@onebarnes.com 0140 57181
