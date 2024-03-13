Application Engineer
2024-03-13
For fifty years, Danfoss Drives has been the world leader in variable speed control for electric motors. We have the world's largest number of installed VLT® and VACON® drives and have many years of passion and experience from a wide range of industries.
Are you an enterprising person with a great interest in technology and thrive in a role where you get the opportunity to drive your work forward? Danfoss AB - Drives is now looking for an Application Engineer to strengthen our application team in Stockholm.
Job Responsibilities
We are looking for someone who wants to work with guiding and developing technical solutions for our customers in areas such as water & sewage, HVAC, food and heavy industry. You will support our sales representatives and partners in their daily work from sales phase to commissioning as well as provide technical support to existing customers and their customer installations. In addition to this, you will also conduct technical presentations and training with customers.
To support you, you will have our sales organization, training opportunities and work closely with our Application and Expert Centers around the world. In the service, there may also be some travel to our customers and partners around Sweden.
Your duties :
Daily contact with our customers to help them and together tailor customized solutions.
Participate and run technical investigations from start to finish and hold product trainings.
Plan and prioritize service assignments.
Provide price quotes for spare parts, upgrades, and labor.
Collaborate with the sales department to identify needs and opportunities to increase sales.
Continuously maintain an understanding of our products, system solutions, applications and Danfoss DrivePro® lifecycle services.
Suggest improvement and upgrade actions to customers.
Updating of technical documentation.
Background & Skills
As the role is broad, it is important that you are self-motivated and structured. You have a great interest in technology and enjoy customer contact and building long-term working relationships. As a person, you are also analytical and have a good ability to communicate and formulate technical solutions in a pedagogical way. We will place a great emphasis on personal qualities and are looking for someone who wants to develop as an application engineer. The position may therefore be shaped according to background and work experience.
We are looking for someone who has:
You probably have a completed electrical/technical education and have a good understanding of drive technology and automation.
You have previous experience of working with technical support/project management.
You have experience in managing both customer and supplier relationships.
You are a solution-oriented person who finds it easy to communicate and create trust in your surroundings.
Communicates fluently in Swedish and English in speech and writing.
