Application Architect
2026-01-15
We're looking for an Application Architect to join us at Telia.
I'm Beatrice Elwing, a Line Manager within the SE IT Delivery & Operations Mgmt B2C & AI, and I'm searching for an Application Architect to lead the technical development of OurTelia, one of Telia Sweden's most business-critical applications. This role combines hands-on development with architectural leadership, ensuring the application remains secure, scalable, and future-ready.
What You'll Do
Drive the end-to-end application architecture, guiding design decisions and ensuring long-term maintainability. This is according to Channel architecture framework and guidelines.
Drive full-stack development together with engineers (front-end, back-end, APIs, data), supporting code reviews and architectural decisions.
Lead lifecycle management (LCM) activities: upgrades, patching, dependency reduction, and performance baselining.
Collaborate with Solution and Domain Architects, product owners, and suppliers to deliver coherent designs.
Establish engineering guardrails (coding standards, API guidelines, security controls) and support CI/CD practices.
Maintain documentation (architecture decisions, diagrams, runbooks) and share knowledge across teams.
What We're Looking For
Proven experience in development and ability to dive into code when needed.
Strong architectural skills in solution design, integration, and performance optimization.
Experience with LCM for critical applications.
Proficiency in JavaScript/TypeScript (React, Angular, or Vue) and backend technologies (Java, Spring Boot, Kubernetes).
Familiarity with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or GCP).
Excellent communication and collaboration skills; ability to balance strategic thinking with hands-on execution.
Fluency in English; Swedish or another Nordic language is a plus.
Experience with OurTelia architecture and development is highly meriting.
Join us to shape smarter living for people, businesses, and the planet
At Telia, we're a team of 15 000 colleagues across the Nordics and Baltics, passionate about technology and connectivity. As a Leading Telecommunications Operator & Climate Leader, we drive change with large-scale, impactful projects while building a sustainable, inclusive world.
Here, you can grow your skills, lead meaningful projects, and thrive in a supportive, diverse environment. Whether you're taking your first step or your next, Telia is a place to grow, belong, and make a real impact.
What we offer
When you join us, you'll receive a comprehensive benefits package tailored to your local market, opportunities for remote work, and more. You'll also have the chance to earn a bonus based on your performance and Telia's results.
Ready to make better happen?
We review applications continuously, so don't wait too long to apply!
If you're selected for the next stage, you'll be contacted by our Hiring Manager/Talent Acquisition Partner. Background and reference checks will be part of the process.
Equal opportunities
At Telia, we recognize talent by professional skills and growth potential. We champion diversity, ensuring every individual's needs are met, regardless of disability, gender, age, nationality, sexual orientation, or social status. Together, we're dedicated to fostering an inclusive work environment where your uniqueness is our strength.
Join us and let's make better happen - together!
