Animator
What if you could create lifelike digital humans - not for a cinematic, but for a continuously running real-time multiplayer platform?
At Avanti, we combine advanced game technology with cloud infrastructure to build a new generation of interactive gaming experiences. Instead of traditional live studios, we create scalable digital environments powered by motion capture, AI-driven characters and real-time systems.
Now we are looking for an Animator who wants to push realism inside a real-time engine environment.
The Role - Creating Lifelike Digital Humans
You will work with motion capture data, refine it, shape it and implement it inside Unreal Engine to ensure seamless, believable animation flows.
Your focus will include:
Clean and process motion capture data from live dealer performances
Translate live capture data into Metahuman character rigs
Refine and enhance mocap animations to ensure natural, fluid movement on Metahumans
Create transitional animations and blends between mocap sequences
Develop animation libraries for various dealer actions (card dealing, chip handling, gestures)
Work with Metahuman facial capture and animation systems
Collaborate with developers to implement animations in Unreal Engine
Optimize animations for real-time streaming performance
Maintain consistency and quality across all dealer animations
The challenge is subtle but demanding: Characters must feel human, in their movement in the way they act. Not static and robotic, which is going to be fun!
Transitions must be seamless. Sequences must blend naturally. Movements must respond correctly to gameplay logic.
Functional Skills
We are specifically looking for:
Proven experience working with motion capture pipelines
Strong animation skills in Maya
Experience implementing animation inside Unreal Engine
Deep understanding of animation blending and state machines
Strong understanding of human movement and body mechanics
Ability to work in a real-time production environment
We are looking for someone who understands the full animation lifecycle - from capture to final in-engine implementation.
Nice to Have
Experience working with Metahuman
Background in AAA, gaming or real-time interactive productions
Experience optimizing animation for performance in engine
Who You Are
You care deeply about realism.
You notice when something feels off - even if others don't.
You enjoy refining details until movement feels natural.
You understand both the artistic and technical side of animation.
You are collaborative, communicative and comfortable working closely with developers and technical artists.
You are curious about new technology and want to be part of building something new - not just contributing to a predefined pipeline.
Why Avanti?
We operate at the intersection of game development and regulated iGaming. Few companies globally combine motion capture, real-time engines and cloud infrastructure at this level.
We are stable and growing rapidly. We are building technology that replaces traditional studio setups with scalable digital systems. We work with major operators and expand into new markets.
You will join at a stage where:
Systems are evolving
Realism is a competitive advantage
Your work directly impacts the product experience
You get:
Stock option program in the future
Wellness allowance & gym membership
Hybrid setup
An English-speaking, technically ambitious team
This is an opportunity to work on lifelike digital humans in a real-time environment that operates at scale.
The Team
You will join the Live Experience Team (8 people). You will collaborate closely with Gameplay Developers and Technical Artists to ensure animation integrates seamlessly into the engine.
The Process
Initial conversation
Portfolio & technical deep dive
Final discussion with the Hiring Manager
If you are an Animator with strong motion capture experience and a passion for real-time realism - we would love to connect.
Let's redefine what digital humans can look like in live interactive environments.
We are office-first company where, there is flexibility but we like to work together.
