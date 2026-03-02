Animator

Recommended by AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm
2026-03-02


Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Recommended by AB i Stockholm, Täby eller i hela Sverige

What if you could create lifelike digital humans - not for a cinematic, but for a continuously running real-time multiplayer platform?
At Avanti, we combine advanced game technology with cloud infrastructure to build a new generation of interactive gaming experiences. Instead of traditional live studios, we create scalable digital environments powered by motion capture, AI-driven characters and real-time systems.
Now we are looking for an Animator who wants to push realism inside a real-time engine environment.
The Role - Creating Lifelike Digital Humans
You will work with motion capture data, refine it, shape it and implement it inside Unreal Engine to ensure seamless, believable animation flows.
Your focus will include:

Clean and process motion capture data from live dealer performances

Translate live capture data into Metahuman character rigs

Refine and enhance mocap animations to ensure natural, fluid movement on Metahumans

Create transitional animations and blends between mocap sequences

Develop animation libraries for various dealer actions (card dealing, chip handling, gestures)

Work with Metahuman facial capture and animation systems

Collaborate with developers to implement animations in Unreal Engine

Optimize animations for real-time streaming performance

Maintain consistency and quality across all dealer animations

The challenge is subtle but demanding: Characters must feel human, in their movement in the way they act. Not static and robotic, which is going to be fun!
Transitions must be seamless. Sequences must blend naturally. Movements must respond correctly to gameplay logic.
Functional Skills
We are specifically looking for:

Proven experience working with motion capture pipelines

Strong animation skills in Maya

Experience implementing animation inside Unreal Engine

Deep understanding of animation blending and state machines

Strong understanding of human movement and body mechanics

Ability to work in a real-time production environment

We are looking for someone who understands the full animation lifecycle - from capture to final in-engine implementation.
Nice to Have
Experience working with Metahuman

Background in AAA, gaming or real-time interactive productions

Experience optimizing animation for performance in engine

Who You Are
You care deeply about realism.

You notice when something feels off - even if others don't.

You enjoy refining details until movement feels natural.

You understand both the artistic and technical side of animation.

You are collaborative, communicative and comfortable working closely with developers and technical artists.

You are curious about new technology and want to be part of building something new - not just contributing to a predefined pipeline.
Why Avanti?
We operate at the intersection of game development and regulated iGaming. Few companies globally combine motion capture, real-time engines and cloud infrastructure at this level.
We are stable and growing rapidly. We are building technology that replaces traditional studio setups with scalable digital systems. We work with major operators and expand into new markets.
You will join at a stage where:

Systems are evolving

Realism is a competitive advantage

Your work directly impacts the product experience

You get:

Stock option program in the future

Wellness allowance & gym membership

Hybrid setup

An English-speaking, technically ambitious team

This is an opportunity to work on lifelike digital humans in a real-time environment that operates at scale.
The Team
You will join the Live Experience Team (8 people). You will collaborate closely with Gameplay Developers and Technical Artists to ensure animation integrates seamlessly into the engine.
The Process
Initial conversation

Portfolio & technical deep dive

Final discussion with the Hiring Manager

If you are an Animator with strong motion capture experience and a passion for real-time realism - we would love to connect.
Let's redefine what digital humans can look like in live interactive environments.

We are office-first company where, there is flexibility but we like to work together.
This is a permanent full-time position at Avanti Studios.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7222005-1845648".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Recommended by AB (org.nr 559089-4043), https://jobs.recommendedby.se
Bryggargatan 10 (visa karta)
111 21  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Recommended By

Kontakt
Holger Nilsson
holger.nilsson@recommendedby.se

Jobbnummer
9770756

Prenumerera på jobb från Recommended by AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Recommended by AB: