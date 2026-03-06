Android Developer at Tobii
Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and a pioneer in attention computing. For more than two decades we have developed technology that understands human attention and intent, enabling innovation across research, industry, gaming, XR and automotive. Headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, our solutions are used by organizations worldwide.
As an App Developer, you will develop and maintain the Glasses X Android application (GX App), the mobile interface used to control recordings, view live data and manage recordings from the Glasses X device. The app also handles communication with connected hardware and cloud based systems such as Discovery Hub.
The role You will work closely with one other developer and collaborate with teams across hardware, cloud and product. Together you will design and implement new features, define data flows and ensure the app integrates smoothly with the wider Tobii ecosystem. You will have the opportunity to contribute to design decisions and have a real impact on how the application evolves together with the rest of the platform.
Your main responsibilities include:
• Developing new functionality and improving existing workflows in the GX app using Flutter/Dart and Java * Designing and maintaining data flows for recordings, metadata, streaming and data transfer * Building and maintaining integrations with other Tobii services and backend systems * Debugging, testing and improving the overall quality and stability of the application
In this role you will also participate in technical discussions around architecture and system design.
Your profile We place great importance on the right mindset and personality. Since the app team is small, we hope you enjoy collaborating closely with others, taking initiative and contributing ideas. As a person, you are curious and bring a combination of relevant education and hands on development experience and are motivated by building meaningful products.
We see the following as relevant background:
• Experience with Java, Kotlin or Flutter
• Experience developing Android applications
• Understanding of modern development practices
Experience with Firebase, Auth0 or CI/CD pipelines is an advantage. Experience or interest in software architecture and system design is also beneficial.
