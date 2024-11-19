Android Developer
2024-11-19
At Perigee, we're passionate about creating apps to help people all over the world feel better. A small but mighty team, we spend every day crafting the best wellbeing apps right from our cozy digs in central Malmö.
What we do
We're on a mission to create science-backed healthy habits, helping millions of users take control of their fitness journey and improve their well-being with our 3 apps, Seven, Cycles and Halo.
Our apps are our sole focus, and we're constantly creating new features to inspire healthy habits in people around the world. We pay close attention to our craftsmanship, get creative with new ideas and spend the time on getting things just right.
We're looking for the best and brightest colleagues to join the team and help us make our apps even better. Keep reading if that sounds like you!
Who you are
You have a strong technical background, and you're comfortable with the whole Android stack, as well as native Android design.
An independent thinker with good problem-solving skills who can share their perspective with the team.
You're confident in your skills but always humble and eager to learn more.
A friendly co-worker, thoughtful in your approach to working and communicating with others.
There's a reason we're leaving out specifics... If you're good at what you do, as well as being eager to learn and pick up new skills, we want to hear from you.
What you'll do
As a member of the Android team, you'll:
Work on Play Store award-winning apps that evolve with the latest Android technologies.
Create fast and flexible apps with game-like features, across mobile & wearable devices.
Code primarily using Kotlin.
Take full ownership of our apps, throughout the implementation process. You'll be involved in every step, from ideation to development and post-release management.
Collaborate with colleagues across the dev, design and growth teams.
Help us brainstorm new ideas, find new solutions and make our apps even better for our users.
What it's like to work here
Our apps aren't an extension of our business, for us, they're the beating heart of it. That means we work with craftsmanship and care, but aren't afraid of trying new things and going out on a limb to delight the people who use our apps.
At Perigee, we have a flat organization which means everyone's voice matters! You'll work with your team to choose your tasks, and you'll be an important part of the decision making process, helping us steer the product in the right direction. With everyone's contribution counting, we take pride in having a collaborative work environment that fosters our love of coming into work each day.
