Android App Developer to Katam Technologies in Lund!

Katam Technologies is a team of ambitious entrepreneurs who want to revolutionize the forest industry through innovative technologies and services. Their tools help clients measure forests using drones, smartphones and action cameras, enabling data-driven and sustainable forest management. Now they are looking for a skilled Android App Developer to join them on their exciting journey!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Katam is a green tech startup founded 2016 in Lund. They provide the forest sector with data to support operational as well as long-term strategic decisions. By using Computer vision, Artificial intelligence, patented algorithms and Katam's forestry experts, forest data is transformed into valuable decision-making facts for our customers around the world. More precise forest management will increase wood volume growth and production yield. These are key components for reducing CO2 net emission and at same time driving business for the global forest industry.
You are offered
• Opportunity to work for a tech startup company with the ambition to change the international forestry with new disruptive methods and services for increased productivity and environmental benefits
• International collaborations and partnerships all around the world, in particular South America, Europe and Southeast Asia
• A high level of ownership and responsibility in your work - from early concept to implementation
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This is a key position in Katam's development team. You'll be working with early-stage development, conceptual projects, and in some cases exploratory tech studies. Your main focus will be Android app development, building user interfaces and integrating them with Katam's powerful core technologies in Computer Vision and AI.
The role is both broad and technically deep. You'll be part of designing and developing Katam's commercial forest measurement applications, used to scan properties, gather data, and generate reports - all directly from a mobile recording device. You'll join the R&D department of 10 persons, working closely with the Computer Vision and AI team, as well as the backend team. Together, you will work on understanding complex systems and translating AI-driven problem solving into practical, user-friendly features.
You will also take part in initiatives such as EU-funded research and development projects, where you will explore new opportunities and drive innovation.
The team works from the office in Lund, where around 20 people are currently based . In addition to the main office in Sweden, Katam also has a growing presence internationally, with local offices both in Brazil and Indonesia.
There's plenty of room to be creative and proactive, and you'll be encouraged to take ownership, drive your work forward, and contribute to product evolution. You'll have a chance to learn about a new and rapidly growing industry, one that's both tech-forward and environmentally important!
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Katam is looking for someone with strong experience in App development. Just as important is your system thinking, curiosity, and ability to work with new and interesting technologies. This role suits someone who enjoys solving complex problems and is excited about turning cutting-edge research into real, scalable applications.
You are a passionate and dedicated person who genuinely wants to help shape the future together with Katam, with high ambitions and the drive to step outside your comfort zone to make a real difference!
Requirements
• University degree in a relevant technical field, such as computer science or software engineering
• Documented work experience in Android development, including Kotlin and mobile applications integrating Computer Vision
• Background in system development, as the role requires a broad technical understanding beyond app-level programming
• You have experience working in early concept phases, where creativity and out-of-the-box thinking are essential. You are eager to both develop new applications from scratch and take responsibility for maintaining and improving existing systems.
• Strong interest in technology and curiosity to learn new things and contribute to Katam's innovative journey
• Fluent in English and Swedish, both spoken and written
It is meritorious if you have experience from
• Working in a growing company or startup environment
• AR and VX development
• Python
• System architecture design
• IOS development
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are
• Very dedicated to the company visions and high ambitions
• Love to work in a dynamic constantly changing environment
• Self-going and taking own initiatives
• Curious
• Problem solving
• Be able to write high-quality and error-free code from the very beginning, without the need for constant bug fixing
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Please note that a background check will be conducted in the final stages of the process, handled directly by Katam.
