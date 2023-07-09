Analytisk kemist LC-MS/MS
Pronexus Analytical AB / Kemistjobb / Stockholm
2023-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pronexus Analytical AB i Stockholm
Pronexus Analytical AB is a preclinical contract research organization (CRO) offering advanced services and collaborative projects in CNS pharmacology, neurochemistry and bioanalysis. As the analytical chemist at Pronexus you will work in close collaboration with your colleagues in designing and performing studies, which include quantitative analysis of biological samples by liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (UHPLC-MS/MS). You should have a MSc, PhD or similar level of training in analytical chemistry or pharmacology with documented experience with LC-MS/MS. We have the instruments from Waters, Thermo and Bruker and we expect that you are familiar with software and operation of at least one of those instruments. You will participate in development and validation of the LC-MS/MS methods for quantitative analysis of small molecules including endogenous compounds and drugs in various biological samples. You are familiar with protocols for sample preparation including homogenization, SPE and liquid-liquid extractions. Experience with derivatization techniques is a merit. All project descriptions, reporting, communication with our sponsors is in English, speaking and writing in Swedish is also a merit. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-06
E-post: info@pronexus.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pronexus Analytical AB
Grindstuvägen 44
167 33 BROMMA
Pronexus Analytical AB Jobbnummer
