Analytics Engineer in-house
2025-12-11
COME WORK WITH US
Netlight strives to be a truly diverse, equitable and inclusive organization. Regardless of who you are, what personality, background, and experience you have, you enrich our culture through your values. Netlight's purpose is to unleash full potential, realize great careers, and fulfill personal growth. To achieve this, we have a highly engaged network organization, where every employee gets a mentor, delivery coach and personal communities. The key to our continued success is trust and personal responsibility, diverse experiences, challenging opportunities and developing from personal values. Every Netlighter is an active part of building and shaping this culture, which leads to a clear correlation between personal growth and the growth of Netlight.
ABOUT US
Netlightprovides a full range of premium IT-consulting services at the forefront of the digital industry and stands out for its product- and technology-independent expertise in a wide range of industries and clients. We are a network organization of more than 2 000 role models making aspiring digital leaders successful in their business-critical IT projects. Netlight has been awarded several times as top employer, as well as for growth, continued profitability and engagement for diversity, equity and equality within the IT industry. Today we are growing all across Europe, currently with more than 10 active international offices.
WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR
We are looking for a full-time Analytics Engineer in-house (m/f/d) to join our motivated global Insights team starting as soon as possible in the Stockholm office.
As a vital member of our international IT organization, you will be involved in the foundation of our internal product development and will join the cross-functional data team that is responsible for developing and maintaining Netlight's business-critical data platform and strives to decentralize analytics. That is why it is important that you are a self-driven person, who is comfortable with taking initiative and responsibility, as well as a service-minded and communicative team player.
YOUR ROLE
As an Analytics Engineer, you'll help shape how data is structured, accessed, and used across the business. You'll work closely with stakeholders to build reliable, scalable data solutions that support smarter decisions.
Your Responsibilities
Data Modeling & Quality:
• Build and maintain robust, well-documented data models using Snowflake and dbt.
• Transform raw data into clean, usable datasets for analytics and business intelligence.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to define and maintaina single source of truth for key metrics.
• Ensure data quality and consistency across teams and tools.
Accessibility & Enablement
• Proved compliant, user-friendly access to data across various tools (e.g. Power BI, Excel)
• Empower users of all technical levels to find, understand, and securely access the data they need
• Manage the data access lifecycle to ensure both efficiency and security
Optimization & Agile Delivery
• Continuously evaluate and improve data models for performance and scalability.
• Contribute to agile ways of working, participating in planning, refinement, and delivery cycles
QUALIFICATIONS
• Location: Based in Stockholm
• Background: A degree in a quantitative field (e.g. software engineering, computer science, economics, mathematics, statistics) - if you think you're a great fit, we want to hear from you!
• Experience: At least 2+ years of relevant experience in fields like Analytics Engineering, Data Engineering, Data Analytics, Data Science, or Software Development.
• Skills:
• Strong SQL skills and experience working with data warehouses
• Familiarity with scripting languages (e.g. Python, R, Matlab)
• Understanding of version control, ideally Git
• Bonus: Experience with Snowflake, dbt, AWS
• Fluent in written and spoken English (business level)
WHO YOU ARE
• A great communicator who builds trust and fosters collaboration
• Self-driven and proactive, but also team-oriented
• Organized yet flexible - able to adapt in a dynamic, learning-focused environment
WHAT WE OFFER
We care for our colleagues and have a strong focus on our employees. We take great pride in facilitating personal and professional development. Along the way, we appreciate fun and social gatherings, in a young environment with flat structure and high ceilings. There is a lot of activity also after working hours, with extensive knowledge sharing, social events, and spectacular conferences twice a year. Where Netlighters meet, Netlight happens!
DON'T BE SHY - GET IN TOUCH WITH US!
