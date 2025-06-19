Analytical Consultant to leading search engine company
2025-06-19
We are looking for Analytical consultant to work with our client, who is leading search engine comapny in the world. This is the contract position starting asap until Feb 27th 2026.
Work Location: Hybrid (Tues-Thurs in the office. Monday & Friday remote)
Language: English and Swidish prefered
JOB DESCRIPTION:
• Deliver strategic insights and provide fact-based recommendations that are implemented by clients and drive sales outcomes.
• Identify solutions based on client business objectives in collaboration with sales teams that scale beyond one client.
• Identify new opportunities to increase monetization and revenue through query and auction analysis.
• Define a POV on measurement and attribution and help customers/partners/sellers navigate industry trends, standards, and methodologies.
• Own project priorities, lead cross-functional teams, and allocation of resources.
Responsibilities under the direction of Google Manager:
Build relationships and meet new customers
Focus on driving relationship building with customers in Analytics, Tech, and/or Data functions.
Client/Partner relationship management for analytical leads
Collaborate with account executives or account managers to build and manage relationships with client/partner stakeholders across functions. Develop the relationship with the data/analytical stakeholders on the client 's/partner 's side.
Conduct market/consumer analysis/reports for customers
Drive ad hoc analyzes/reports for customers including in-depth auction/industry analysis, test results, custom reporting (tied to an ask), market share-based opportunity sizing, and scalable analyzes.
Connect insights to action
Create forward-thinking and data-driven POVs, narratives, and sales pitches to support client/partner business. Help clients/partners understand and reach their consumers using industry, marketing, and/or third-party research.
Consult product experts and/or specialist teams
Connect with measurement leads, search automation, GMP including SA360, data science, CSEs, etc. to find the best solution.
Consulting on client/partner data measurement
Support clients/partners in the design, implementation and maintenance of measurement solutions. Recommend clients/partners to develop and conduct measurement-focused studies/experiments.
Consulting on client/partner strategy
Provide subject matter expertise and consulting on client 's/partner 's strategy in the areas of sales, marketing and/or product development, and translate data into answers to business questions and/or insights to facilitate business decision-making with cross-functional impact.
Develop custom solutions
Develop and own analytical modeling for key client/partner projects. Apply and/or customize analytical tools (e.g., dashboards) and frameworks to identify opportunities. Develop solutions to optimize client/partner business and maximize the use and effectiveness of Google products.
Develop joint business plan
Collaborate with client/partner leadership and stakeholders to develop joint business plans. Review joint business plans and provide input from analytical or measurement and practical perspectives to improve the JBPs or add agreement/services.
Drive adoption of Google products and share tool and product knowledge
Demonstrate the business value of Google products (e.g., analytics, conversions, and attribution) to client/partner stakeholders. Help drive the adoption of Google products (e.g., analytics, conversions, and attribution) by clients/partners. Provide consultation (and occasionally upsells) on measurement and attribution products.
Measurement and data integration
Ensure clients/partners integrate first-party data with Google products and platforms to improve immediate performance. Provide subject matter expertise for integration of Google data into client measurement solutions.
SKILLS/EXPERIENCE/EDUCATION:
Business acumen (Analytical Lead/Consultant)
Understanding of the overall big-picture of the business model, importance and interdependence of various functions within an organization, and drivers of profitability.
Consultative skills and client/partner management/advising
Ability to understand customer business objectives through dialogue before recommending products/services. Ability to influence and inspire an audience by crafting POVs using data that elicit empathy or create buy-in and partner with, orchestrate, lead, and influence clients, partners, and/or service providers as a trusted advisor. This may include managing client/partner expectations. Ability to convert general data and findings into applied, specific information and suggestions that add value to business planning and strategies.
Data-driven analysis and reporting
Ability to combine technical and financial data to differentiate and position the value of Google products, services, and solutions to create competitive advantage.
Experimental design
Knowledge of the principles and best practices of designing experiments to address issues or evaluate impact. This includes knowledge of design parameters, sampling strategies, data collection, and analytical techniques.
Persuasion skills
Ability to gain commitment to a product, service or idea from partners, customers, and/or stakeholders using data and appropriate communication or storytelling methods. This includes the ability to convince customers to increase their budget through analytical and measurement techniques.
Process and tools
Ability to use technological tools effectively to accomplish key business objectives and goals.
Situational leadership
Ability to interact confidently, clearly and respectfully with others, especially senior leaders of the organization, to present/defend/clarify concerns or issues regarding an existing project, program or solution. This includes the ability to effectively address difficult questions, handle pushback from a high-level audience, and maintain a professional demeanor while engaging in difficult or sometimes high-pressure situations.
