Analytical Chemists at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg
2023-07-24
AstraZeneca in Gothenburg i seeking an Analytical Chemists - Early Product Development and Manufacturing
We're looking for talented and motivated analytical chemist to join one of AstraZeneca 's analytical characterization teams within Early Product Development and Manufacturing (EPDM) in Gothenburg. You would join a highly collaborative team and together deliver the analytical science to product development within the early portfolio up to phase II.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a 1 year assignment which means that you will be employed by TNG during this time.
At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you 're our kind of person.
Your Responsibilities
This is a lab-based role where you will work collaboratively with colleagues, documenting your experiments carefully and to the right quality. You will get the opportunity to apply your excellent analytical expertise to the drug projects you are working in, contributing to the progression of these projects and drive the scientific development within the field of analytical science at AstraZeneca.
The Bigger Picture
Pharmaceutical Sciences at AstraZeneca deliver the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes, and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) across all the AstraZeneca therapy areas.
Our vision is to be "pharmaceutical science leaders, creating innovative and cost-effective solutions, shaping the diverse therapies of the future".
Our Expectations
Required Qualifications, Skills and Experience:
* University degree (MSc, PhD) in relevant discipline, preferable with industry experience
* Scientific knowledge within analytical science and technically skilled to use chromatography with relevant detection techniques for small molecules
* You are a driven experimentalist, with a passion to deliver highly relevant and reliable data and with the ability to be influential in discussions in a wide set of communities and multi-disciplinary project teams
* Excellent communication, collaboration, networking and leadership skills & ability to lead and inspire colleagues
Interested?
