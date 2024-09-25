Analysis Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Analysis Engineer Durability Testing
Durability Lab is responsible for advanced test equipment for durability testing and measurements.
We are performing testing in test lab and measurement on test tracks to verify vehicle suspension, steering system, powertrain installation, car body, safety system, interior, climatic system, etc.
We have many new challenges due to the electrification of Volvo vehicles and we are now looking for an Analysis Engineer to support the development of future durability testing.
Main responsibilities
* Durability testing of components and systems with electric and hydraulic test equipment.
* Create test sequences/scripts and perform analysis using software tools
* Together with test, design and CAE engineers develop and design test methods and equipment needed to support strength and durability testing on component and system level, which include electrical and active systems
* Instrumentation and data acquisition in lab and on test tracks
* Documentation of performed testing, measurements, and analysis.
Required qualifications
* B.S.c or M.S.c. within Mechanical / Electrical or Mechatronic Engineering, or equivalent
* Fluent in Swedish and English - both written and spoken
* Driver's license for Cars (B)
Desired qualifications
* Previous testing experience
* Knowledge of Measurement technology, transducers, and data acquisition systems
* Ability to operate and use diagnostic scan tools and other test equipment
* Interest in software programming
Personal qualities
* Good communications and interpersonal skills
* Engaged and encouraging people.
* Drive change and implementation.
