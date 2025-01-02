AML Subject Matter Expert (e-commerce)
2025-01-02
We are seeking a qualified and experienced professional to fill the role of AML Subject Matter Expert. The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations and establishing effective AML frameworks.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, implement, and optimize AML processes tailored to e-commercetransactions across Nordic jurisdictions.
Conduct regular assessments of AML framework, identifying areas for improvement and implementing necessary changes in compliance with FSA.
Stay abreast of changes in AML regulation, advising senior management on potential impacts and ensuring timely adjustments to policies and procedures.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate AML considerations into business processes and product development.
Design and conduct training programs for employees to enhance awareness and understanding of AML strategies.
Ensure timely and accurate reporting to regulatory authorities and internal stakeholders regarding AML metrics.
Participate in internal and external audits, providing necessary documentation and insights into AML practices.
Qualifications and Experience:
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Business, or a related field. Advanced degree or relevant certifications (e.g., CAMS,ICA,) is a plus.
Proven expertise in AML within financial services or e-commerce industries, ideally in the Nordic region.
Strong knowledge of Swedish AML and EU AML regulations and licensing requirements.
Prior experience working with regulatory bodies and responding to inquiries is preferred.
Prior experience in design, implementation/optimalisation of AML processes across various jurisdictions.
Prior experience in AML Data analysis ( desirable but not essential).
Detail-oriented with a proactive approach to identifying and addressing potential risks.
Ability to adapt to changing regulatory environments and implement necessary adjustments.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with various stakeholders.
Have the ability to make decisions quickly selecting the best course of action based on the available information and accepting personal responsibility for the outcome.
Work co-operatively with others across the whole bank.
Build effective relationships in the business, train colleagues in the other streams, encouraging the sharing of best practice and exchanging of ideas.
