AML Analyst to ChangeGroup Sweden
2022-12-20
The ChangeGroup is one of the world's largest providers of travel currency. We are currently in 11 countries across the world. In Sweden, we have 24 exchange bureaus and around 100 employees, but we are growing and are now looking for someone who wants to join us on our exciting journey. You will belong to our head office, which is centrally located on Kungsgatan in Stockholm City.
ChangeGroup Sweden AB is a payment service institution licensed by the Swedish regulator, Finansinspektionen.
Are you our latest addition within AML? Apply to the position as AML analyst!
ChangeGroup is expanding, and so is the AML department. We are now investing in both tech and competence and are looking for an AML analyst who can help us further strengthening the team of experts that we already have. The AML department is establishing a team dedicated for monitoring and investigations and will be expected to work in an international context. You will primarily work with finding and investigating suspicious transactions, customer due diligence in line with AML/KYC guidelines as well as analysing and reviewing customer data.
You will report to our Global Head of AML in Sweden.
Your colleagues
We have an experienced team in Sweden which has full responsibility for compliance with the Swedish rules and regulations on the AML/CFT area. They work closely with their colleagues in the compliance function, as well as the business operation and the 24 exchange offices in Sweden.
Tasks, responsibilities and contributions
We are looking for an AML analyst who can assist us in setting up the financial crime and monitoring unit. You will assist our current team in setting internal processes and procedures and primarily work with:
• Analysing possible suspicious transactions and customers to find indications of money laundering, fraud or other types of suspicious behaviour
• Review of possible matches on PEP and sanctions list through our monitoring system
• Taking actions where necessary to handle the risk associated with a transaction or a customer
• Administrating adequate documentation on actions and decisions
• Assisting in the fine tuning of our transaction monitoring system and its set up
• Gather and prepare documentation for escalation to second level investigations, -collaborating departments and -teams.
• Manage requests from authorities
The above is not an exhaustive list of tasks and other assignments might be requested when necessary. Since ChangeGroup is a global group, the monitoring unit will be expected to work in an international context.
Your experience and qualifications
As an AML analyst, you should have the following qualifications and experience:
• A relevant degree, minimum Bachelor or the equivalent
• At least one year of experience of working with transaction monitoring and investigations
• Knowledge and interest in AML/CFT and its rules/regulations
• Valuing accurate results and have an eye for details, patterns, and behaviours
• Excellent analytical, communication, and structure skills
• Proficient in both Swedish and English
• Have a strong "Team-player" mindset
• Self-motivated and fast learner
• Thriving when working in a changing environment and a curiosity to learn new things and a proactive mindset
If you have one or more of the following, it is considered a merit
• Knowledge of other languages such as Spanish, French, or German
• Familiar with the monitoring system CM1
• Experience of working with developing procedures and processes
When joining the AML-team at ChangeGroup, you will have an opportunity to really make a change, setting the agenda and influence the priorities within the monitoring filed. You will be expected to take initiatives and use you experience to make our business more safe and secure. Your opinions and thoughts, large to small, are valued - with us, everyone is an important piece of the puzzle in the future we create together!
To work in ChangeGroup
We at the head office are a small but enthusiastic group of about 14 people who are centrally located on Kungsgatan in Stockholm's inner city. We work together in a team where the environment is characterized by creativity, forward and innovative thinking. ChangeGroup is a family business that reflects the diversity of society. Social responsibility is an important and integral part of us. As a result, we donate a portion of the company's global profits to a range of charities. Our CSR partners include the Tree Foundation, United World School and the Homeless Fund.
About your application
For security reasons, we will run a credit check and ask for a criminal record extract before we sign a contract with the final applicant.
• Full-time position. 37,5h/weekly
• Office location: ChangeGroup Sweden Head Office at Kungsgatan 60 in Stockholm, Sweden with flexibility to work from remote.
• Start date: Immediately (within possible notice period).
Applications will be processed continuously, so please apply as soon as possible
