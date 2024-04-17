Alten Is Looking For Wiring Harness Engineers!
ALTEN IS LOOKING FOR WIRING HARNESS ENGINEERS!
We are now looking for experienced Wiring Harness Engineers (low voltage) to work with electrical schematics and 3D packaging design on behalf of one of our automotive clients in Gothenburg! In this role, you'll be a part of our cable harness team and work with assignments within schematics and routing. You'll have the opportunity to be part of the whole development process and to operate in an international and dynamic environment.
We need dedicated team players who are sociable and highly motivated, and we need you to possess the ability to multitask, given that you might be working on several projects simultaneously and communicating with various other departments.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. During our Tech Weeks you get to hear what your colleagues are working on and a chance to share your own experiences. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
REQUIREMENTS:
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering
4+ years of automotive experience
Capital Harness
Catia V5 + Cabling or Creo + Cabling
Saber/Zuken experience
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
