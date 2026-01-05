Algorithms Developer.
2026-01-05
Role Description
This is a full-time, on-site position located in Lund for an Algorithms Developer. The role targets a technically strong developer with a solid mathematical foundation who is motivated to transform advanced theory into robust, scalable algorithms for real-world applications. The work focuses on satellite-based measurement systems and large-scale ocean observation, with emphasis on algorithm design, numerical methods, and data-intensive computation.
The successful candidate will drive the development of advanced algorithms for:
Satellite observation and sensing systems
Hybrid algorithmic-AI solutions, with attention to stability, robustness, and interpretability
Large-scale numerical processing of geophysical and oceanographic data
Fusion and integration of multi-source observational data
Your work will directly contribute to the design and implementation of next-generation surveillance and monitoring systems, influencing both scientific insight and operational performance.
Key Responsibilities
Design, implement, and optimize algorithms for large-scale scientific and geophysical data analysis
Develop numerically stable and computationally efficient methods for satellite data processing
Translate mathematical models into production-quality software and prototypes
Contribute to algorithmic approaches for multi-source data fusion and inverse problems
Collaborate closely with mathematicians, physicists, and domain experts in an industrial research environment
Supervise or mentor Master's students working on algorithmic or computational research projects
Qualifications
Essential
PhD (or equivalent research experience) in Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering, or a closely related field
Strong background in:
Algorithm design and analysis
Numerical methods and scientific computing
Mathematical modelling (e.g. PDE-based or physics-informed models)
Proven experience with Python for algorithm development, prototyping, and numerical computation
Demonstrated track record of research or advanced development output (publications, algorithms, software libraries, or open-source contributions)
Desirable
Experience with C++, performance-critical code, or high-performance computing
Familiarity with GPU acceleration or parallel computing frameworks
Experience working with inverse problems, data assimilation, or sensor fusion
Exposure to applying machine learning within mathematically grounded algorithmic pipelines Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-15
Please email your application to hr@kravianalytics.com
