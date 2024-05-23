Airport Ground Staff - Cargo Operations
All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm Filial / Logistikjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla logistikjobb i Sigtuna
2024-05-23
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm Filial i Sigtuna
Job Profile
• Support functions to ensure the cargo operations and perform related
administrative duties in the cargo office
• Supervising daily cargo services and managing GHA performance
including custom handling
• Preparation and delivery of cargo operations documentation to the
related parties
• Communicate with the operations headquarters, passenger section,
maintenance section, cargo section and coordinate with GHA
• Handling of cargo irregularity
Qualifications
• Professional experience in such as airport, cargo, and airline industry
preferrable
• Language skills - Swedish and English, Japanese advantageous
• Ability to work in an international team and flexible to support the needs
of the team
• Familiar with MS Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
• Fit and able to work on shift rotation 365 days a year, including public
holidays & weekends
Application
Please send your CV in English to : ml_oth_stoadmin@ana.co.jp
Please note only selected candidates will be contacted for an interview. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07
E-post: ml_oth_stoadmin@ana.co.jp Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm Filial
(org.nr 516412-2540)
Sky City, Pelargången, trapphus B, 6:e våningen (visa karta
)
190 60 STOCKHOLM-ARLANDA Arbetsplats
All Nippon Airways Co Ltd Stockholm Filial Jobbnummer
8702500