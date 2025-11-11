AI Solutions Engineer
2025-11-11
We're Redeploy. A tech consultancy built for people who want to grow, make a difference and have a good time doing it.
We design, build, scale and maintain modern solutions across Cloud, Data and AI, helping ambitious companies across the Nordics transform how they work with technology. As a trusted partner to Microsoft, AWS and Databricks, we deliver platforms that are built for impact and built to last.
What sets us apart is the way we work. Curiosity runs deep here, as does the drive to keep learning and sharing. You'll join a team that values ownership, collaboration and high technical standards, and where people genuinely care about doing things well. For our clients. And for each other.
What you'll do
As an AI Solutions Engineer, you'll join our AI Engineering team, working alongside Oskar, Oskar and Cong - the trio leading some of our most advanced AI deliveries. As part of project-based teams, you'll collaborate with cloud, data and platform specialists from across Redeploy to design and build smart, scalable solutions that solve real problems.
The work spans the full delivery cycle, from architecture and hands-on implementation to deployment and iteration, combining Gen AI, LLMs, automation and analytics to drive innovation and create real impact for our clients' businesses.
You'll also be involved in technical pre-sales - running demos, PoCs and MVPs, and contribute to how we continuously refine both our internal ways of working and our AI Landing Zone framework.
Some of the projects you might work on:
Business Analyst Agentic AI
A virtual analyst that connects to Power BI and Microsoft Fabric, summarising reports, identifying trends and generating tailored insights for management teams.
Automated Claims Processing
An agentic AI system using RAG architecture for an insurance provider, automating claims handling by retrieving data, applying business logic and generating responses.
FinOps AI Assistant
An AI-powered assistant that helps clients optimise cloud spend by analysing usage patterns, identifying inefficiencies and automating budget recommendations.
What you'll grow into
This role gives you space to grow both technically and commercially. Your AI expertise will be central in cross-functional projects, and you'll have the chance to influence how we build and deliver future offerings.
You'll join a team that values high technical standards and continuous learning. We push each other to build smarter, share openly, and keep moving forward. Whether you want to deepen your craft, take more client ownership or become a thought leader in the AI space, we'll support your journey.
Who we're looking for
You're someone who combines technical sharpness with an interest in the bigger picture. You're confident taking ownership of solutions from first discussion to final deployment, and you thrive when you get to solve complex problems hands-on.
You don't need a consulting background, but you're comfortable discussing technology from both a technical and business perspective. You're collaborative, structured and delivery-focused. You take initiative, care about doing things properly, and enjoy being part of a team that shares knowledge and holds a high technical standard.
What experiences you bring
We're looking for someone who's done this before, or something close to it. You've designed and built AI-powered solutions that solve real problems, ideally in an enterprise or cloud context. Whether it's an AI agentic assistant or an AI-driven automation, you know what it takes to go from idea to working system.
More specifically, we believe you'll thrive here if you have:
Experience building production-ready AI solutions using Gen AI and LLMs (e.g. Azure OpenAI, AI Search, Databricks)
Hands-on experience with RAG architectures, agentic workflows or similar frameworks
A solid understanding of data engineering workflows (e.g. SQL, PySpark, dbt, Delta Lake) and how they feed into AI solutions
Exposure to MLOps, LLMOps or DataOps practices
Some background in app or full-stack development (e.g. Python, C#, SDKs)
Experience working in cloud environments (Azure and/or AWS), including IaC tools like Terraform or Bicep
Fluency in English, and preferably Swedish, as many of our clients are Swedish-speaking
Curious to know more? Have a look around our career site to explore our culture, people and way of working. And if you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our Talent Acquisition Manager, Francisca Andersson.
