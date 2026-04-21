AI Engineer
Stravito AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stravito AB i Stockholm
While generic AI struggles with hallucinations and shallow analysis, Fortune 500 brands need strategic intelligence they can trust with billion-dollar decisions. We're building the specialized AI that delivers it.
We are Stravito and this is the problem we solve.
Stravito transforms how Consumer Insights professionals and Brand Managers work by building AI that automates their core workflows while eliminating hallucinations. We help world-leading organizations across industries accelerate strategic decision-making by turning millions of market research documents into intelligent systems that generate reports, discover insights proactively, and synthesize knowledge across vast content libraries.
The Role
We're looking for an AI Engineer to evolve our intelligent Assistant that processes millions of market research documents into strategic insights through advanced document processing and AI reasoning. You'll create intuitive AI experiences that power decision-making at the world's largest brands, directly influencing which products launch, how they're positioned, and where billions in marketing spend are invested.
As the leading domain expert in Consumer & Market Insights AI, we hold a unique market position that no competitor matches in depth and specialization. Our platform powers intelligent workflows that streamline the core work these teams do at global brands.
What Makes This Role Unique
Drive Fortune 500 strategy: Build AI that powers the decision-making processes at the world's largest brands
Lead AI innovation: Take ownership of AI pipelines that serve thousands of brand managers and insights professionals daily
Master unique data: Transform millions of proprietary market research documents (consumer studies, brand tracking reports, and competitive analyses that exist nowhere else) into actionable strategic intelligence
Pioneer specialized AI: Create domain-expert solutions that consistently outperform generic AI platforms.
What You'll Do
Create AI-powered workflows that eliminate tedious insights work: automatic report generation, intelligent summarization across hundreds of sources, and proactive insight discovery from vast content libraries
Integrate cutting-edge AI capabilities: Implement multi-model orchestration (LLMs, embeddings, classifiers), build robust fallback systems, and ensure consistent performance across diverse document types and languages
Collaborate on full-stack AI delivery: Partner with product and engineering teams to ship features end-to-end, from ML pipelines to APIs to user interfaces that make AI accessible for non-technical users
What We Need
Production AI expertise: Proven track record shipping ML/AI features to users, especially in content-heavy applications, whether using frameworks like OpenAI Agents SDK and Langfuse or building custom orchestration
Backend strength: Strong JVM experience (Kotlin/Java) with distributed systems, Python knowledge, understanding of latency/quality tradeoffs in AI systems, and experience with LLM evaluation and monitoring
Team collaboration: Strong communication skills, curious and innovative mindset, with demonstrated success working cross-functionally with product and design teams
What's in it for you?
Join a remote-first, globally distributed team of 100+ professionals from 30+ nationalities, united by our core values: simplicity first, an 'own it, do it' mentality, embracing different perspectives, and enjoying the journey together. We bring everyone together for company events throughout the year to strengthen our global connections.
You'll grow alongside seasoned professionals with deep expertise across AI, market research, and enterprise systems. We offer exceptional career development opportunities in our fast-evolving market, competitive compensation, and a collaborative culture where everyone actively supports each other's success.
Most importantly, you'll have the satisfaction of simplifying the professional lives of thousands of Brand Managers and Consumer Insights professionals worldwide, making their strategic decisions more data-driven and impactful.
Ready to build the AI that powers Fortune 500 strategy? Join us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stravito AB
(org.nr 559114-6047)
Vasagatan 28 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9865689