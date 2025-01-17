AI Engineer
2025-01-17
Are you our new superstar in AI engineering?
As an AI Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in advancing our AI-driven products, including Voxo Event and Voxo Insights. Working closely with data analysts and the development team, you will focus on creating new features, implementing state-of-the-art AI models, and fine-tuning existing systems. Your curiosity and eagerness to learn will drive innovation and help us stay at the forefront of AI technology.
You will be involved in everything from researching and developing new AI models to optimizing and fine-tuning existing algorithms. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate AI solutions into our products, enhancing functionality and user experience.
What You'll Do
AI Model Development: Design, implement, and optimize advanced AI and machine learning models.
Feature Creation: Develop new features that leverage AI to enhance our products.
Collaboration: Work closely with data analysts and the development team to integrate AI models into applications.
Scripting and Fine-Tuning: Write scripts to automate processes and fine-tune models for optimal performance.
Research and Innovation: Stay updated with the latest AI advancements and incorporate them into our solutions.
We Are Looking For
To thrive in this role, you are a curious, proactive individual with a strong background in AI and machine learning. You are passionate about innovation, eager to learn new things, and have significant experience in similar work. You enjoy working in a collaborative environment and are excited about contributing to cutting-edge AI solutions.
Requirements
Experience: Proven experience in AI engineering or machine learning roles.
Technical Skills: Proficiency in programming languages such as Python; experience with machine learning frameworks like TensorFlow or PyTorch.
Educational Background: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, AI, Machine Learning, or related field.
Collaboration Skills: Ability to work effectively with data analysts and development teams.
Language: Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Meritorious
Domain Expertise: Experience in natural language processing or conversational AI, experience with LLM-applications and RAG is a plus.
Data Handling: Experience with big data technologies and data preprocessing.
Cloud Services: Familiarity with cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
Tool Proficiency: Knowledge of version control systems like Git, and experience with Docker or Kubernetes.
What We Offer
Innovative Environment: Work with cutting-edge AI technologies that are shaping the future.
Professional Growth: Opportunities to develop your skills and advance your career.
Collaborative Culture: Be part of a supportive team that values your contributions.
International Exposure: Engage with clients and colleagues from around the world.
About Voxo Event
Voxo Event offers AI-driven real-time insights and summaries for events, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, and roundtable talks. Through our services, participants can stay informed via live visualizations and summaries directly on screens or mobile devices. Voxo's AI generates daily summaries and customized reports that help organizers, participants, and companies gain a better overview of the most important discussions. Our technology creates value both during and after the event by extending the impact of these discussions. Read more at https://www.voxoevent.ai!
About Voxo Insights
About Voxo Insights

Voxo Insights is a state-of-the-art conversation analysis platform that turns all your customer interactions into actionable insights. By automatically transcribing, categorizing, and summarizing every voice and text conversation, our AI-powered system provides real-time understanding of customer needs, sentiments, and feedback. Voxo Insights assigns satisfaction and turnaround scores through sentiment analysis, helping businesses identify factors influencing customer satisfaction. Utilizing generative AI, we systematically uncover and organize all customer feedback into accessible reports. Our technology empowers marketing, sales, customer service, and operations teams with valuable data to make informed decisions, improve products and processes, and enhance overall customer experiences. Read more at https://www.voxo.ai!
