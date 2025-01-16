AI Architect
Öhrlings Pricewaterhousecoopers AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Öhrlings Pricewaterhousecoopers AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Fagersta
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a team that is developing tomorrow's businesses and organizations? At PwC Sweden, we share a common goal of contributing to something bigger than ourselves by building trust and transparency, making positive change, and creating long-term sustainable value. Together, we create a meaningful and rewarding career for you.
Become a part of PwC's Internal Firm Services
As an employee within PwC's business support, you play an important role in ensuring that the organization operates smoothly and efficiently and delivers value to our clients and stakeholders. Within business support, there are six units that collaborate to support internal operations. We work with everything from communications, marketing, human resources, and IT to finance, procurement, risk management, and quality assurance. By coordinating and collaborating within these various departments, the organization can leverage our specialized knowledge to support and improve operations on a larger scale.
Are you our new colleague in the fast growing AI team?
Are you passionate about AI and eager to make a tangible impact? We are looking for a software architect who excels in collaboration and enjoys building strong relationships with colleagues to design and build exciting AI solutions. You are naturally curious and adaptable, finding joy in solving complex problems. You take pride in your personal responsibility and are driven to achieve outstanding results.
We offer opportunities for your continuous professional growth, supported by the collaborative environment within the work environment you're part of. A strong inclination to collaboration is essential, as you will often work in diverse environments and support different business units.
Your main tasks would include:
- Design scalable, resilient AI architecture on Azure across AI solutions, adhering to best practices and ensuring smooth implementation.
- Collaborate with other solution architects to stay up to date with the latest infrastructure and architecture developments
- Define, deploy, and maintain CI/CD pipelines for AI projects and solutions.
- Design and implement best practices on DevOps, AIOps, advise and collaborate other teams on ways of working with DevOps for AI.
- Utilize Python and/or C# effectively in the AI solutions' lifecycle.
- Proactively identify and implement technological improvements in the solution architecture design, in an Azure context.
- Collaborate with the global PwC network on AI solution architecture design, bring and implement this knowledge to PwC Sweden.
Qualifications for the position:
- Relevant education, preferably in Computer Science, IT, Engineering, Distributed Systems, or a related field.
- Experience working with cloud infrastructure enablement for solutions, preferably AI and Data Science.
- Experience, and expertise in DevOps/MLOps/LLMOps practices, including CI/CD for AI and ML solutions.
- Strong knowledge of one or more cloud-based services (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google) and experience implementing AI solutions in these cloud platforms is a bonus
- Knowledge in Python or C# is also preferred.
- Practical understanding of generative AI frameworks (vector databases, LangChain frameworks, OpenAI frameworks,etc).
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
- Ability to work effectively and adapt to diverse and dynamic environments.
- Strong problem-solving skills.
- Proficiency in both spoken and written English.
We would prefer if you have:
- Experience in designing and maintaining AI solution architecture.
- Knowledge of Infrastructure as Code such as Terraform
- Software engineering best practices.
- Experience working with technical requirements, AI engineering and development, testing, etc.
- Experience working with stakeholders to identify and implement production system improvements.
- Knowledge in Databricks.
- Proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish.
Recruitment ProcessWe will review applications continuously, and the position may be filled earlier than the application deadline.
Please attach the following documents to your application:
- CV
- Cover letter
We believe in the strength of having a recruitment process that applies to everyone. As part of the selection, we use psychometric tests to ensure an objective, unbiased, and fair selection. The tests are the first step in our selection process. You will receive a link to these tests after we have received your application.
We value the personal meeting to understand the value you can bring to PwC and what we can offer you. The interview process usually consists of multiple stages and various types of interviews. When meeting with HR, you will have a competency-based interview where we examine the personality test you completed before the interview. During the interview with the business, you will have the opportunity to meet with the relevant team to discuss the role. We call for interviews continuously, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
Read more about who we are, and how we are safeguarding inclusion and diversity through our recruiting at www.pwc.se/karriar.
Do you have questions? Let us know!
Questions relating to the job will be answered by Nithin Virinchipuram, nithin.virinchipuram@pwc.com
If you instead have questions about the recruitment process or your application, reach out to the recruiter: Alexandra Lindskoog, alexandra.lindskoog@pwc.com
.
PwC Sverige är marknadsledande inom revision och rådgivning med över 3 000 medarbetare runt om i landet - vi finns där du finns! Vårt syfte är att skapa förtroende i samhället och lösa viktiga problem och våra värderingar genomsyrar allt vi gör.
Vi är proaktiva rådgivare som drivs av att förstå dig och våra övriga 24 000 kunders verkliga behov och hitta lösningar på komplexa affärsutmaningar - oavsett vilken fas din verksamhet befinner sig i. Det som gör oss unika är att vi kombinerar den senaste tekniken och samverkan mellan våra specialister. Vi är en community of solvers som är med dig hela vägen!
PwC Sverige är en självständig och oberoende juridisk enhet som ingår i det globala PwC-nätverket med 364 000 medarbetare i 151 länder. Det gör att vi kan dela med oss av kunskaper och erfarenheter globalt och tillsammans leverera relevanta lösningar som skapar förtroende och långsiktigt hållbara värden för såväl våra kunder som samhället i stort. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB
(org.nr 556029-6740), https://www.pwc.se/ Arbetsplats
PwC Sverige Jobbnummer
9106092