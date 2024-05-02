Agile Product Owner within Network Area
2024-05-02
Are you looking for an exciting job within Network area? If you are a driven person and experienced in working in a fast-paced environment with knowledge and great interest of IT Operations, you may be the Agile product owner we are looking for! In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Work alongside with a highly skilled team of engineers to ensure our services are stable and compliant 24/7
Being responsible for the backlog and prioritizing the activities
Drive the daily work in collaboration with the team and aim for being among the best within the network area.
Together with the team continue the network automation and IaC journey
Optimize value of new and existing contracts, working closely with our vendors
Collaborate with other teams and APOs in order to secure joint deliveries
What isneeded in this role: Experience from successfully owning, maintaining and evolving, complex technical products and plan both short- and long-term work and improvements
Thrive in a high paced and constantly changing environment with shifting priorities
Understanding of and experience from IT and ITIL processes, preferably network
Excellent communication skills, both internal as well as external including stakeholder management
Experience from procurement, contract, vendor, risk and compliance management
Proficient in English, preferably also in Swedish, spoken and written
Academic degree or the equivalent through work experience
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
take the next big step in your career. At Swedbank you and the team are the experts in network and your opinions matters when we make decisions together for the future. We expect a lot from you, but in return you will have an equal amount of freedom and opportunity to work with transforming the way we run the network. I'm here as a manager to give you the best support possible to reach yours and the banks goals." Nathalie Wåhlstrand, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 17.05.2024.Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager:Nathalie Wåhlstrand
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.

