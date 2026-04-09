Agile Product Owner in Process Automation Platforms team
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about shaping the future of automation, AI and scalable modern infrastructure?In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Take ownership of cutting-edge automation and AI products - from onboarding to ongoing maintenance
Steer the vision and strategic direction of modern intelligent technologies across the organization
Shape and drive implementation roadmaps that turn innovative ideas into scalable solutions
Collaborate closely with a wide range of stakeholders to align on priorities, plans, and challenges
Influence and enhance existing technology offerings through hands-on decision making
Work in a modern, agile, and creative environment that encourages innovation and continuous improvement
Engage actively with the bank's internal tech community and external partners to share knowledge and best practices
Play a key role in transforming the way our organization leverages intelligent automation
What is needed in this role:
Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience in product or service management, ideally within a large or complex organization.
Proven experience introducing, implementing, or managing automation platforms (or similar enterprise-scale platforms) within large organizations, supporting extensive server infrastructure and hundreds of connected clients.
Familiarity with virtualization technologies and scalable cloud infrastructure (e.g., Azure).
A customer-centric mindset with a passion for delivering value through user-focused solutions.
Strong presentation, communication, and analytical skills to engage and align diverse stakeholders.
Demonstrated ability to solve complex problems, make informed decisions, and guide cross-functional teams.
Comfortable working in an agile environment, open to experimentation, and confident in proposing innovative ideas.
Ability to translate vision into actionable roadmaps and prioritize features based on strategic goals and customer feedback.
Understanding of M365 products, including Copilot capabilities, is a plus.
" Join our team and...
become part of a group of talented individuals working in a truly collaborative and supportive atmosphere. As your manager, I'm caring, engaged, and committed to your growth. I value structure and clarity, but I'm also flexible when it counts. My goal is to build a high-performing team where everyone feels safe to be themselves, share ideas, and shape how we work together. We celebrate success, learn from challenges, and have fun along the way. I believe in empowering people to do great things - if that sounds like your kind of environment, we'd love to have you with us." Vladislavas Turukas, your future manager.
We look forward to your application at 30.04.2026 the latest.
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3,900-5,800 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg, Vilnius.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-ZR1 #LI-HYBRID Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-26317-18713". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9844824