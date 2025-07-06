After-school educator
2025-07-06
MISV is a student-centred international school committed to developing caring, knowledgeable and independent individuals through a high-quality International Baccalaureate (IB) education in a challenging, diverse, and supportive environment. MISV is an IB school for both the Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP), and was established in January 2022 to meet the needs of the growing number of expatriate families coming to Västerås for work or study and requiring an international education for their children. As a new school, MISV is in a period of growth and development, opening up the opportunity for enthusiastic and passionate educators to join our small team of hard-working and caring teachers who are united in their commitment to make the world a better place.
We are looking for a dedicated and creative after-school educator to join our team!
As an after-school educator, you will work with children in grades F-6 during their leisure time before and after school. You will plan and lead meaningful activities that promote social development, creativity, and well-being in a safe and inclusive environment.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Leading structured and spontaneous activities during after-school hours
Supporting students' social and emotional development
Collaborating with teachers and other staff to create a cohesive learning environment
Participating in planning, evaluation, and development of after-school programs
Maintaining regular contact with parents/guardians
This is a part-time position. Working hours are 14:30-17:30
