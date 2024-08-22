Aerospace Mechanical Design and Installation Manager

Eccoci AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping
2024-08-22


Responsibilities for the design and installation of all aircraft mechanical systems including:
Hydraulic, Fuel, ECS, and Landing Gear.
Extensive knowledge of Catia V5 and Enovia VPM.
Candidate must have 25+ years of experience in military and commercial aircraft. Previous experience must be strong in aircraft mechanical systems design & installation.
be able to work well independently and also as part of the wider integrated team across departments.
Engineering/ aerospace degree "or equivalent eg. HNC"

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-21
