Aerospace Mechanical Design and Installation Manager
2024-08-22
Responsibilities for the design and installation of all aircraft mechanical systems including:
Hydraulic, Fuel, ECS, and Landing Gear.
Extensive knowledge of Catia V5 and Enovia VPM.
Candidate must have 25+ years of experience in military and commercial aircraft. Previous experience must be strong in aircraft mechanical systems design & installation.
be able to work well independently and also as part of the wider integrated team across departments.
Engineering/ aerospace degree "or equivalent eg. HNC" Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-21
