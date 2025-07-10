Administrations- och Servicechef
2025-07-10
Hej !
Vi sysslar med bygg, taxi Vi sätter kvalitet, engagemang och samarbete i fokus.
Vi söker nu en administrativ chef. Du ska planera, leda och samordna det administrativa arbetet, i samråd med företagets ledning. Du är strukturerad, lösningsorienterad och har god analytisk förmåga. Du är en trygg ledare och kan skapa engagemang. Vi erbjuder stimulerande arbetsuppgifter, trevliga kollegor och en bra gemenskap.
Hi!
We are engaged in construction, taxi etc. We focus on quality, commitment, and collaboration. We are now looking for an administrative manager. You will plan, lead, and coordinate the administrative work in consultation with the company's management. You are structured, solution-oriented, and have good analytical skills. You are a confident leader and can create engagement. We offer stimulating tasks, nice colleagues, and a good community. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-09
E-post: taxitransport08@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Haninge Byggarna AB
9425127