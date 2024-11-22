Acting Product Manager
2024-11-22
Would you like to contribute to the safe use of medicines and vaccines globally? We are now looking to hire a Product Manager on a temporary contract. You will help advance the science of pharmacovigilance by making sure that the products in the WHODrug portfolio meet and exceed customers' expectations.
Since 1978, UMC has been dedicated to developing, supporting, and expanding the field of pharmacovigilance science and practice. As a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre, we support work around the world to examine the potential adverse effects of medicines and vaccines and contribute to safer, more informed care of patients. We are a diverse, international group of pharmacists, physicians, data scientists, system developers, communicators, and many other professionals motivated by a deep belief that the work we do matters.
What you will do
In this role, your focus will be on products in the WHODrug portfolio. Working closely with your colleagues in the Product Management section, you will develop and maintain relationships with our customers to ensure fit-for-purpose products and customer service. You will actively seek to understand current and future needs and demands, acting as a bridge between the market and internal product owners. You will weigh risks, benefits, and costs to maximise value for all stakeholders, including UMC. In software development, you will contribute knowledge to the product team and leverage AI, an important and emerging application for our products. You will represent UMC externally, acting as an ambassador for the products within the portfolio. This is a nine-month contract.
You will be responsible for:
- Creating products that meet external customer requirements while ensuring organisational buy-in and support for the portfolio strategies defined by the Portfolio Officer. Travel is a crucial aspect of this role, enabling you to build strong relationships with customers, gain valuable insights from diverse markets, and ensure the successful implementation of our projects globally.
- Setting priorities and driving development throughout the product development process, including preparing vision boards and product roadmaps for the UMC business development process. This involves interacting with the target group to develop requirements, collaborating with Product Specialists and Product Owners to create optimal solutions, and supporting the product launch.
- Managing product maintenance to ensure customer satisfaction, which includes evaluating customer requirements, collaborating with experts in regulatory authorities, and analysing product and technology improvement proposals.
- BSc or MSc in engineering, data science, or life sciences.
- Ability to travel 4-10 times a year.
- Extensive experience with developing a software-based product and/or SaaS solutions.
- Experience working within agile settings and understanding of/familiarity with system engineering concepts, business model canvas and product canvas tools, and concepts such as "minimum viable product" and "viable product".
- Experience with agile planning processes and product launches.
- Fluent in written and oral English.
We would also welcome:
- Experience of working in a pharmaceutical/CRO/life sciences industry or similar.
- Experience with, knowledge of, or a strong interest in AI.
- Experience of working in a regulated environment.
- Any language skills besides English.
As a person, we would like you to have:
- Exceptional communicative skills: the ability to communicate and inspire enthusiasm, to listen, interpret, and translate customers' needs, and to instruct and educate customers.
- Ability to build credibility by interpreting internal stakeholders' concerns, creating buy-in for solutions, and adapting the value message for customers accordingly.
- Analytical skills to anticipate and resolve problems, with a pragmatic attitude to pursue effective solutions.
- Creativity to develop solutions and product innovations based upon internal and external stakeholders' feedback.
- Commercial and service-minded philosophy to serve and develop our customer relations.
- Commitment, drive, but most of all the social skills to work well with others.
Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) is a non-profit foundation established in 1978 through an agreement between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the government of Sweden as a WHO Collaborating Centre for International Drug Monitoring.
UMC is custodian of the WHO global database of adverse event reports for medicines and vaccines and strengthens global safety surveillance through science and innovation, signal analysis and pharmacovigilance tool development, standardisation with the WHODrug dictionary, and education and communication.
UMC's working language is English. We normally apply a probationary period to new appointments.
