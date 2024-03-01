Accounting Business Expert
Job Description
Do you have a passion for fashion, tech and accounting? Join us on our exciting journey!
We are now looking for an Accounting Business Expert with SAP experience . As Business Expert within Finance, you will work agile in a cross-competence team with a common goal to assure that the product development is in line with business needs and will help solve business problems for customers and business end users.
You will contribute by sharing your accounting and business expertise within your product team and support your Product manager with rollout of global solutions and identifying new accounting solution features based on business opportunities and by assessing feasibility and requirements. You will act as a partner to cross-functional stakeholders with the aim of supporting implementation of IT solutions, processes and ways of working that are compliant with local accounting regulations and principles.
Key Responsibilities:
Further develop a deep understanding of existing business within the area using data and user insights to build material that will make business decisions/initiatives critical to scale.
Secure clear communication and alignment with the affected stakeholders.
Support in the definition of solution acceptance criteria and solution testing.
Support in training material preparation and training execution.
Continue quality improvement culture established in the team.
Qualifications
We believe you have a strong background in traditional finance and accounting with a keen interest and experience in solution based projects with accounting systems such as SAP. You can explain deep subject matter situations relating to finance, accounting and SAP to the product manager and product team members and you are able to solve complex functional problems within a financial and accounting environment.
You have the ability to gather, analyze and understand customer and business needs, to create business cases and tie them to product value propositions based on identified market opportunities. You have the confidence to make quick decisions and support the product managers in prioritizing.
What you need to succeed:
Degree within Business Administration, Economics, IT Economics or equivalent.
At least 7 years of work experience, ideally within Accounting.
A genuine interest in accounting process flows from a system perspective, with experience from working in SAP.
Good MS office skills, as design improvements need to be documented and presented.
You are strategic, analytical and fast in understanding and execution.
You act as a leader and ideally have some leadership experience.
Fluent in English, oral and written.
Additional information
This is a fulltime permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-11
