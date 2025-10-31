Accountant Needed Asap!
Are you looking for an opportunity to grow in a dynamic and international environment? We are now looking for a skilled and driven Accountant to join our clients team. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring high-quality financial reporting, driving process improvements, and collaborating with stakeholders across the organization.
About the position
We are looking for an Accountant for our client, a well-known company within the automotive industry. You will be working from the office based in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As an Accountant, you will play an important role in supporting the organization with financial accounting and reporting services. You will work closely with international and local stakeholders, including the Global Accounting Centre, as well as auditors and tax advisors. A key part of the role will be to take a leading position during monthly closings, ensuring high-quality reporting and smooth processes. You will also be involved in driving improvements and standardizing ways of working across different functions.
Key responsibilities:
Prepare and analyze financial statements and reports
Perform account reconciliations and ensure data accuracy
Monitor compliance with Swedish GAAP and IFRS
Provide financial input for various projects and initiatives
Support audits and coordinate with external advisors
Contribute to process development and efficiency improvements
Act as a key contact for finance-related matters within your area of responsibility
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, you should be proactive, solution-oriented, and comfortable working in a dynamic environment. Strong analytical skills, a structured way of working, and the ability to see the bigger picture are essential. A high level of integrity, flexibility, and a positive attitude will help you navigate change and build trust. Excellent communication skills are also important, as the role involves collaboration with various stakeholders.
Could this be the opportunity you've been waiting for?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Degree in Business Administration or equivalent
Proficient in accounting and minimum 5-7 years experience in accounting positions
Proficiency in SAP and Hyperion FM
Solid understanding of finance processes and systems and the ability to practically implement and drive them with high efficiency and quality.
Strong understanding of finance processes and systems, with the ability to implement and drive them efficiently and effectively
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Meritorious:
Extensive experience working with large international companies
Interest in data analysis, automation, and digitalization, which is advantageous for this position
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-10-31. Start 2025-10-28.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35507 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35507".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387)
405 30 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9583073