Account Renewal Manager to IAR

This is a chance to work in a global environment where you play a crucial role in building long-term customer relationships. IAR provides solutions that enable over 7 000 customers worldwide to develop advanced embedded applications. As an Account Renewal Manager, you will be a part of our commercial organization, taking responsibility for driving the renewal process and contributing to our customers' success.
Country: Sweden
Site: Uppsala
Department: Customer Success
Report to: Johanna Frödevik, Chief Customer Success Officer
Other: -
About the Role
As an Account Renewal Manager, you will ensure customer satisfaction and loyalty by managing the renewal process for support agreements, subscriptions, and other services, directly contributing to the company's success. Acting as the bridge between our customers and IAR, you will focus on building long-term relationships founded on trust and value creation.
In this role, you will ensure renewals are completed on time and without complications while proactively nurturing strong relationships with our existing customers. By understanding their needs and goals, you create a positive experience and identify opportunities for upselling and cross-selling. You will collaborate closely with our sales teams and other internal departments to develop strategies that strengthen customer relationships and optimize the renewal process.
You will also play a key role in analyzing data and tracking renewal performance, providing valuable insights to the management team. With a combination of strong communication skills, analytical capabilities, and genuine customer focus, you ensure that our customers receive the maximum value from our products and services.
This role also entails:
Working towards specific renewal goals and improving key metrics such as renewal and churn rates.
Negotiate renewal terms, addressing pricing, contracts, and resolving potential roadblocks to secure mutually beneficial agreements.
Ensuring all renewal processes are completed on time and in adherence to company policies and legal requirements, minimizing disruptions for customers.
Optimizing renewal strategies and identifying risks using data analysis.
Proactively gathering customers ' feedback regarding our products and acting as the customer 's voice within the organization.
Pursue professional development to stay updated on industry trends and best practices.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone with a strong customer focus, driven by creating value for both customers and the organization. You are analytical and skilled at interpreting data and turning insights into actionable measures. Results-oriented with a focus on achieving and exceeding renewal and revenue targets, you work diligently towards achieving set goals.
As a person, you are organized and naturally adept at structuring and prioritizing your work. You enjoy solving problems and take a proactive approach to challenges that arise. At the same time, you are a true team player who values collaboration and contributes to fostering strong cooperation across different departments and functions. Your adaptability and positive attitude enable you to quickly navigate a dynamic environment, always seeing solutions rather than obstacles.
To succeed in this role, we think you have...
At least 2 years of experience in customer management or account management, preferably in a role focused on renewals or subscriptions.
Strong negotiation and communication skills.
Good analytical skills and experience using data to identify trends and make strategic decisions.
The ability to work in an organized manner and manage multiple parallel processes within strict timelines.
Ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional team environment.
Fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
A bonus if you also have...
Previous experience generating leads for upselling and cross-selling.
Knowledge of CRM or other customer management systems.
Technical interest or understanding of embedded systems/programming.
Experience in working for a global company.
What we offer
At IAR, we are dedicated to providing a supportive and dynamic work environment. Being a part of a global company with offices and customers worldwide, providing you with the chance to work on international projects and expand your professional network.
About IAR
IAR Systems, founded in 1983 in Uppsala, Sweden, and provides world leading software and services that accelerate developer productivity in embedded development and embedded security, enabling companies worldwide to create and secure the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow.
After 40 years in business, our home and heart is still in Uppsala where we started, but we now serve and support our customers globally from 13 offices located in almost every time zone and in key regions. Together, we strive to deliver a secure and intelligent embedded development experience.
Interviews are being conducted continuously, so please apply today! If you have any questions about the role or the process, don't hesitate to contact Linnéa Sjuls at linnea.sjuls@iar.com
