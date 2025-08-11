Account Manager till Kindly AI
Kindly Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kindly Sweden AB i Stockholm
We're thrilled that you're considering a career at Kindly! Here's everything you need to know about this job.
About Kindly
Kindly is a growing tech company of 60+ employees, working out of Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam. We create chatbot solutions for businesses, particularly in the B2C sectors. We have over 150 incredible clients that include Norwegian Airlines, Voi, Booking.com, Kahoot!, TV4, and Tele2 - just to name a few. Our tech reaches over one million users every month and we handle thousands of messages every hour.
We believe that one of the key factors for success in a job is enjoying your workplace. At Kindly, we all work towards common goals, and everyone wants the best for each other. We want you to have fun at work! That's why it's important for us that when we hire new people, they share this philosophy.
About our team
We are fun and down-to-earth. We are a talented team that works hard to deliver exceptional products that we are proud of. We value curiosity and collaboration. Together, we're developing a platform that takes online user experience to the next level!
What you'll do
As an Account Manager, your job will be to:
Own the commercial relationship of a set customer group in our portfolio
Negotiate contracts and up-sell within your portfolio
Cultivate relationships with the stakeholders of your customers
Look for new opportunities (problems that can be solved) and create new solutions for the customer
Gain the necessary knowledge and understanding about the customers' market and the products or services they sell
Analyse performance, identify value-creation opportunities, and drive changes in your portfolio
Collaborate with Customer Success and Customer Integration teams to deliver value to our customers
We believe this is you
You are used to handling complex international sales processes from start to closing
Enthusiastic with a positive attitude and a curious mindset
Have a passion for Sales and building relationships
You have a strategic mindset and can translate ideas into solutions for your customers
You work well in teams, but also independently.
It is important to have excellent communication skills, both oral and written, in a Scandinavian language and English (a third language is a plus)
You have 5+ years of experience in B2B sales within the SaaS industry.
You are accustomed to working with decision-makers in larger companies from various industries in the Nordics and/or other European markets.
You are self-driven and can get a lot done
The Kindly Perks
Kindly offer a pleasant, inclusive, and creative workplace. We give our team responsibility and trust, along with the opportunity to shape their working day.
Career opportunities that provide professional and personal development
A significant degree of professional freedom, flexible work hours, and location
Recognition of hard work and direct influence on our products
Modern offices, situated in Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam
Competitive salary and conditions
Kindly Collective (mental well-being and representation)
Personal Development Hours during work hours (6 hours per month)
That's it for now. Good luck with your application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kindly Sweden AB
(org.nr 559186-9291) Jobbnummer
9451977