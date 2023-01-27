Account Manager, Danfoss Power Solutions (DPS)
2023-01-27
Danfoss engineers advanced technologies that enable us to build a better, smarter and greener future. And we know it's down to people to make change happen. We value, trust and respect every voice. And we dare to be bold and disrupt the market, so we can take action and build a more sustainable future together. With the continuous development of our business, we are looking for a Account Manager for our Danfoss Power Solutions (DPS) segment in Sweden.
If you are a team player, who is passionate about building and maintaining relationships with customers, defining sales plans and long term account strategies. You could see yourself working, and aligning with the whole DPS organisation- S&M and the Business Units (BUs). Then you probably are THE ONE we are looking for. You will report to the Senior Sales Manager of Denmark, Sweden and Finland. You will be part of a sales team where solution/value selling and profitability are key elements for success.
We encourage to have the best possible work life balance meaning that we are open for flexibility when the business activities allow it. The work location is flexible within Sweden.
Job Responsibilities
The Account Manager role requires:
You will have the responsibility to support the existing customers and identify new opportunities. Having an proven commercial understanding and good knowledge about hydraulic and/or electrical applications to identify where DPS has the most suitable solutions fitting customer needs. Propose solutions to the customers which is also future proof.
You will ensure that quotations, solutions and negotiating price agreements are up to date. It is also expected that you will take the lead account manager role.
Furthermore, take the lead in frequent customer visits and invite customers to Danfoss and DPS factories are also important.
Having a natural ability in initiating, driving, and presenting proposals to the customer in close cooperation with the Application Engineer (AE) and at the same time working on simultaneously tasks in a dynamic matrix organization. You gain/discover inspiration and energy in the challenges of demanding customers. You work directly with our customers, and you have a whole team from product management, production, technical and customer service supporting you behind.
Your daily tasks could typically include the following activities:
Developing profitable growth and long-term partnerships with existing customer portfolio.
Following up on ongoing activities and monitor potential opportunities or compelling events to promote DPS' products and solutions to customers.
Communicating well at all levels and transform complex functionalities into customer values.
Executing by developing timeline, milestones, goals, KPI's and actions while involving all relevant stakeholders internally and externally.
Involving the technical department and production, based on defined sales processes, and leading coordination for the assigned accounts, to ensure alignment of strategies and activities across regions/countries.
Background & Skills
You have a relevant bachelor's degree or technical background and a proven solid track record of sales within B2B. You are experienced in demanding price and agreement negotiations. You possess sound networking skills, and a good stakeholder management skill.
On the personal level, you should be analytical, a good listener with high focus on long-term partnerships built on knowledge, trust, and quality. You are a personal who drives the process and has ambition to push boundaries both internally and externally in combination with result-oriented and a close follow-up mentality.
Being curious, forming relationships and adapting to different cultures and situations is easy for you. Having excellent interpersonal communications skills, enables you act as a valued team player, but also ensures that you communicate your results in a clear and concise manner. Finally, you are fluent in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing.
At Danfoss, we believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace fosters creativity, innovation, and a broader perspective in decision-making. When you consider this job posting, do you feel like your profile is not a perfect match? Numerous studies have found that women and people of color are more likely to apply only when they meet all requirements listed in the job posting. Even if you do not check all the boxes, we encourage you to apply anyway. We are curious to find out how you can bring new insights to the role or to Danfoss as an organization.
For job-specific and/or technical enquiries, please contact OEM Senior Sales Manager Region NER, Rasmus Bunten at +45 21782194. For more general enquiries about working at Danfoss or the recruitment process, please contact Biqi (Lynn) Li Recruiter, Talent acquisition at +45 52366912.
Please upload your motivated application and resume asap. We do not have an application deadline, but accept applications when position is posted. The position will be closed once we have found the right candidate. #LI-LI #LI-Hybrid
Employee Benefits
We are excited to offer you the following benefits with your employment:
Bonus system
Paid vacation
Flexible working hours
Possibility to work remotely
Retirement plan
Personal insurance
Communication package
Opportunity to join Employee Resource Groups
State of the art virtual work environment
Employee Referral Program
This list does not promise or guarantee any particular benefit or specific action. They may depend on country or contract specifics and are subject to change at any time without prior notice.
