At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to:
Sales Manager
Your Role: Own the Challenge
At ABB, we don't just follow the energy transition we lead it. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable energy by building and leading a new sales team focused on Greenfield projects. Our values care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration guide everything we do. combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Shape the future with ABB - driving innovation for a sustainable tomorrow.
Step into your next career adventure with ABB, where our global team is powering the shift towards a more productive, inclusive, and sustainable world.
At ABB, diversity and inclusion aren't just buzzwords - they're essential to who we are. We proudly celebrate differences in gender, identity, background, ability, and experience, recognizing that our strength lies in our diversity.
Join the Ports business line within our Marine & Ports division and become part of a truly international and fast-paced environment. We provide world-leading technology for major global projects in a customer-driven, globally connected industry. Our sales team in Västerås includes colleagues from diverse backgrounds and generations, united by a shared commitment to excellence. From single STS cranes to complex, automated terminal systems, no two projects are the same - giving you the opportunity to solve challenges, deliver tailored solutions, and build lasting client partnerships.
We're looking for a driven and experienced Account Manager to strengthen our team. In this role, you'll be at the forefront of managing key client relationships, leading projects from start to finish with a sharp focus on technical quality, timely delivery, and cost efficiency. Working closely with our technical experts, you'll help identify new opportunities, shape customized proposals, and turn great ideas into successful deals.
• Develop and nurture strong relationships with key customers.
• Identify new opportunities and craft tailored proposals to meet client needs.
• Build trust and long-term collaborations with both internal teams and external stakeholders.
• Oversee tender cost calculations, evaluate scope, and manage deviations from specifications.
• Lead and contribute to both technical and commercial negotiations.
• Ensure successful project delivery - from technical solution to timeline and budget.
• Represent ABB with professionalism, integrity, and alignment with our core values.
Qualifications
A technical education combined with at least 5 years of experience in a similar customer-focused role.
• A proactive mindset and strong determination to meet and exceed targets.
• Proven experience in managing commercial business deals.
• Exceptional communication skills and a collaborative spirit.
• Comfortable working independently and within a team environment.
• Fluent in both Swedish and English; other languages are a plus.
• Willingness to travel as needed to support clients and projects.
What's in it for you
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
