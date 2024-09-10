Account manager
2024-09-10
**Location:** Stockholm
• *Company:** Autostyling Stockholm
• *About Us:**
Autostyling Stockholm is a dynamic and forward-thinking organization specializing in car parts sales and car mods. We are seeking a versatile and driven individual to join our team as a Bilingual Sales and Marketing Specialist.
• *Position Overview:**
We are looking for a talented professional who excels in both sales and marketing. The ideal candidate will be fluent in Arabic, English, and Swedish, and will have a strong background in using WooCommerce system. This role involves managing online marketing campaigns, attending events, and driving sales both digitally and in-person.
• *Key Responsibilities:**
• Develop and implement effective sales and marketing strategies.
• Create and manage online marketing campaigns across various platforms.
• Represent the company at events, trade shows, and networking functions.
• Utilize the WooCommerce system for managing sales data, inventory, and customer relationships.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with clients and partners.
• Analyze market trends and adjust strategies to meet sales targets.
• Collaborate with the team to enhance product visibility and drive growth.
• *Requirements:**
• Fluent in Arabic, English, and Swedish (written and spoken).
• Proficiency in WooCommerce system.
• Proven experience in sales and marketing, with a track record of achieving targets.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Strong organizational skills with attention to detail.
• Experience in managing online marketing and presence.
• Ability to travel and attend events as needed.
• *Preferred Qualifications:**
• Previous experience in sales.
• Knowledge of additional languages is a plus.
• Familiarity with CRM tools and marketing softwares such Google Busniess Instagram .
• *What We Offer:**
• Competitive salary and benefits package.
• Opportunity to work with a talented and supportive team.
• Professional development and career growth opportunities.
• A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
• *How to Apply:**
If you are a motivated and skilled individual with a passion for sales and marketing and meet the qualifications outlined above, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience to info@autoss.se
• *Contact Information:**
For more information about this position or our company, please contact us via phone +46850504718
Autostyling Stockholm is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Öppen för alla
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-01
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-01
E-post: info@autoss.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Account manager".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Autostyling Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559290-3495), https://autostylingstockholm.se
186 40 VALLENTUNA
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
Samer Amer info@autoss.se 0736776290
8892151