Account Executive - Norwegian-speaking
Vil du bygge opp Norge-satsingen til en av Nordens mest ambisiøse AI-plattformer?
Upsales søker en erfaren, norsktalende Account Executive som vil eie salgsprosessen, møte ledere og være nøkkelpersonen i deres videre vekst i Norge. Dette er rollen for deg som liker tempo, kvalitet og å vinne stort, samtidig som du trives i et team som deler energi, støtte og ekte arbeidsglede.
Her blir du en del av noe større enn bare egne tall, et lag som vinner sammen, utvikles sammen og bygger noe betydningsfullt sammen.
About Upsales
Upsales is a Nordic SaaS company evolving rapidly from CRM & Marketing Automation into a full AI-driven growth platform. With strong momentum in Sweden and a strategic focus on Norway, they are building a high-performing sales team driven by ambition, curiosity, and ownership. More information about the client will be provided upon personal contact.
What Upsales Offers
A senior sales role with full ownership of the Norwegian market, backed by a strong product, an experienced sales team, and a company culture built on performance and teamwork.
You get:
A modern, in-demand AI platform
High-performing colleagues and strong leadership support
Office-first culture with daily collaboration and energy
Structured onboarding & deep product learning
Full freedom to plan your meetings and travel
Frequent client visits in Oslo and across Norway.
Benefits:
Gym & daily breakfast
Wellness allowance (4,500 SEK)
Private health insurance
30 days of annual leave and an attractive pension plan
Kickoffs & company trips (recently Iceland & Croatia)
Sales competitions with major rewards (e.g., Dubai).
About the Role
You lead Upsales' new business efforts in Norway. You own the sales cycle from first outreach to signed contract.
Key responsibilities:
Prospect, run meetings, negotiate and close deals
Drive outbound toward key industries
Meet CEOs, CROs and other decision-makers
Position Upsales' AI platform as a strategic growth solution
Collaborate with solution engineers and product specialists
Build a predictable pipeline and exceed targets
Travel regularly for on-site meetings in Norway.
Who We Are Looking For
A senior, driven, and structured salesperson with a hunter mindset.
You have:
3+ years of complex B2B sales experience
Strong track record of hitting/exceeding targets
Experience owning full sales cycles
SaaS background (preferably technical solutions)
Fluent Norwegian + cultural understanding
Excellent English (Swedish is a plus)
You have experience working with the Norwegian market and understand the business culture
Relevant academic degree.
You are:
Competitive, sharp, and curious
High-energy and activity-driven
Team-oriented and humble
Comfortable in a fast-paced, office-first environment
Motivated by responsibility and growth.
This is a direct hire position, based on a 40-hour work week. A background check will be required. If you have any questions, please contact the responsible recruiter Matilda Dahlin.
About 2Complete
Safety and trust are at the core of 2Complete's recruitment process. Through close collaboration with clients, they ensure the right match between people and opportunities.
2Complete Group is an authorized member of Kompetensföretagen, Almega, and Svenskt Näringsliv since 2011, and a Gazelle Award winner 2022 - recognizing Sweden's fastest-growing companies.
