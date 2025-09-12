5G Radio SW Developer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-12
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Are you at the start or about to start your career?
We are now expanding our team and looking for new colleagues with a passion and interest in C++ and 5G Radio SW development!
We are seeking enthusiastic new C++ developers to join our dynamic software development teams. Upon joining you will become part of a multi-functional team responsible for tasks ranging from initial studies to customer acceptance testing of new radio functionality.
Your role will involve designing, developing, and optimizing software solutions, particularly focusing on radio software applications using C++ and Java-based test frameworks within agile development practices.
What you will do:
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, develop, and test software solutions.
• Participate in system design, software development, and comprehensive testing of Radio Units.
• Tackle complex technological challenges alongside experienced colleagues.
• Contribute to end-to-end embedded development activities, closely coordinating with both software and hardware teams.
• Engage in software application development primarily using C++, alongside Java-based test framework development.
The skills you bring:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Wireless Communication, or a related technical field.
• 5 years experience with object-oriented C++ programming.
• Good understanding of Linux-based development environments.
• Familiarity with essential software development tools including version control systems, build systems, and scripting languages.
• Basic knowledge of CI/CD processes.
Awareness of agile software development methodologies, such as Scrum or Kanban.
