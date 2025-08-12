3D Printing Materials Technician | Älmhult | Experis
Are you driven by creativity and love turning ideas into action? Do you dream of contributing to inspiring projects alongside talented 3D artists, modelers, and interior designers? If so, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
We're looking for a skilled and creative 3D Materials Technician to join a fast-paced and inspiring environment where innovation and quality go hand in hand. In this role, you'll collaborate closely with 3D artists, modelers, and interior designers to create visually accurate and engaging digital content that supports product development and presentation.
You'll be responsible for producing high-quality 3D materials and digital assets, managing documentation, and ensuring that product representations are both precise and consistent. Your expertise will be essential in advising the 3D production team and maintaining high standards throughout the workflow.
This is a stimulating and rewarding position within a growing and successful company known for its creativity and strong visual impact. As a consultant through Experis, you'll gain valuable experience in an international organization where the pace is high and opportunities to grow are plenty. If you enjoy combining technical skill with creative thinking and want to be part of a team that values collaboration, adaptability, and continuous improvement-this could be your next exciting step.
This opportunity suits someone with...
* Educational background or practical experience in 3D graphics, texturing, product development, or visualization
* Strong knowledge of 3D computer graphics, including ray tracing, advanced rendering techniques, modeling, and texturing
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken
You'll also need to be familiar with...
* Software such as 3D Studio Max, VRay, CAD, Maya, Adobe Creative Suite or equivalent
* SolidWorks, CLO3D or Blender
About Experis
Experis is a leading global consultancy within IT/Tech, with over 600 consultants on assignment in Sweden and 22,000 consultants worldwide. Through Experis, you gain access to a wide variety of exciting assignments with our diverse clients across both the private and public sectors. You can take on assignments through your own company or as a permanently employed consultant. At Experis, you become part of the team and join a broad network of colleagues within your area of expertise.
We offer you a dedicated consultant manager and continuous skills development to help you stay up to date with the latest technologies. Experis, part of ManpowerGroup, is committed to long-term sustainability through our ESG strategy, Working to Change the World, with the goal of helping to address the shortage of IT professionals.
Experis is a value-driven company, and everything we do is guided by our core values: People, Knowledge, and Innovation.
People | We include and welcome everyone, regardless of role, function, or responsibility. We value competence and trust individuals to take ownership and deliver within the scope of their role. We foster a humble and open work environment built on trust.
Knowledge | We embrace a growth mindset and stay relevant in the market by continuously developing our own skills, those of our consultants, and our solutions.
Innovation | We dare to try new things and accept failure as part of the process-it takes courage. We maintain an outside-in perspective and focus on creating value for our target groups.
What can we offer you?
At Experis, we're proud of our consultants and work together to find the right challenges for you. We have high expectations, but in return, we offer excellent opportunities for growth and career development. In addition to gaining new skills through exciting assignments, you'll receive a probationary employment contract under collective agreement, a competitive monthly salary, regulated vacation and holiday pay, wellness allowance, occupational pension and insurance, and many other benefits-just as it should be.
Does this sound like the perfect role for you?
Submit your application today and take the first step toward your next exciting challenge!
Feel free to contact Vilma at vilma.andersson@se.experis.com
