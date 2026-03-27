Workshop Technician
Candela Technology AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Sollentuna
2026-03-27
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Candela Technology AB i Sollentuna
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Want to shape the future of waterborne transport and join a world-class team?
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world. Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels.
And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
You can be part of the amazing team in Candela now! We are looking for xxx to support Candela's future growth ambitions.
Your core responsibilities will include:
Develop clear and accurate work instructions based on input from Manufacturing Engineering and R&D/Design.
Train operators to ensure adherence to instructions and compliance with safety, quality, and productivity standards.
Ensure availability of necessary equipment by selecting, purchasing, or restocking standard tools and supporting sourcing of specialized equipment.
Lead continuous improvement initiatives, including 5S activities.
Support prototyping, new product introductions, and implementation of design or process changes.
Assist in troubleshooting quality deviations and drive corrective actions.
Contribute to quality improvement efforts through data collection and checks.
Train new employees in safe use of PPE, machinery, and production procedures.
Perform production tasks when required.
What are we looking for?
We are looking for a proactive and hands-on team player with a positive attitude who thrives in a fast-moving production environment and enjoys problem-solving, learning, and contributing to continuous improvement. Someone who has the eagerness to learn and develop.
Requirements:
Minimum 5+ years of relevant work experience
High School Diploma or other relevant education
Experience working in manufacturing and production environments
Self-motivated with strong problem-solving skills
Strong get-things-done mindset
Good verbal and written English; basic Swedish and other languages are a plus
Analytical mindset
Proficiency in MS Office
It would be preferred if you:
Have previous experience in continuous improvement, 5S, lean, or production optimization
Have experience working with MES/ERP systems such as ODOO
Have hands-on experience with workshop tools or manufacturing equipment
Have experience collaborating with engineering teams in a production environment
Form of employment: Full-time with initial 6 month probation period Start date: ASAP Location/base: Rotebro Team: Assembly Reporting to: Workshop Manager - Assembly Why people love working at Candela? At Candela, we're not just building electric vessels - we're creating a whole new category of clean, efficient waterborne transport. You get the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, solving complex challenges, and seeing the results in action - sometimes literally, when we organize test rides for our newcomers! We're a diverse and ambitious team of over 50 nationalities, united by a revolutionary spirit and kindness. That means we work hard, but always with humility and while having fun - whether it's solving a manufacturing challenge, improving processes, or cheering each other on during Candela Months, our year-round calendar of bonding activities and events.
We're office-first but not office-only. We believe collaboration is most powerful when we build together, in person - but we also trust our team to work in ways that fit their life. At Candela, you'll find a place where bold ideas are welcomed, great people are celebrated, and the ride is just as important as the destination.
Recruitment process: We aim to keep our recruitment process as straightforward and efficient as possible. As an international company with English as our corporate language, the entire process is conducted in English. Therefore, please submit your application in our corporate language as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR so please use our career website for you application.
We welcome the opportunity to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7459278-1916205". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Candela Technology AB
(org.nr 556985-3285), https://careers.candela.com
Rotevägen 2 (visa karta
)
192 78 SOLLENTUNA Arbetsplats
Candela | 100% Electric Boats Jobbnummer
9822692