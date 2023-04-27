Workers to install bolts
We are seeking experienced workers to join our team as bolt installers for tunnel construction projects. The successful candidates will be responsible for preparing materials and equipment, mixing cement, operating working platforms, injecting holes, and installing bolts.
Responsibilities:
The core responsibilities of this role include, but are not limited to:
• Installing bolts as selective or systematic as per drawings.
• Ensuring that extended bolt ends do not exceed the theoretical interior tunnel contour.
• Filling the hole space between the shotcrete and bolt when embedding bolts.
• Keeping the machine clean and tidy.
• Reporting defects.
• Complying with site rules, health and safety regulations, and following safe systems of work.
• Keeping the working area safe, clear, and tidy as practicably possible.
Requirements:
The successful candidate will meet the following requirements:
• At least two (2) years of proven experience in executing this work.
• Certification including approved training and completed examination.
• Fluent in Chinese and English.
If you meet the above requirements and are interested in joining our team, please submit your application. We look forward to hearing from you!
