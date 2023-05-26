Worker for our data center (m/f/x), Site Boden
Vindlease I AB / Servicepersonaljobb / Boden Visa alla servicepersonaljobb i Boden
2023-05-26
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vindlease I AB i Boden
We are looking for a fit outside worker
for our data center (m/f/x) in Boden, Sweden
Are you looking for a part-time job or a full-time position?
Then you have come to the right place!
Vindlease I AB is looking for an enthusiastic employee with immediate availability.
We design, build, operate and maintain modular data centers.
We work as a dynamic, fast-growing team with a "together we can do it" attitude.
We each have our own areas of expertise, but we are always happy to help each other.
Your main tasks will be:
• Hardware maintenance
• container maintenance
• site maintenance
• mostly in the outdoor area
Type of employment:
• Permanent employment (6-month probationary period).
• Working hours: Full-time or part-time
• Remuneration: By agreement
• Planned start date: As soon as possible
• Location: Boden, Sweden
What do you bring with you:
• Enjoyment of working outdoors
• Be fit and in a good state of health
• Experience is not required
• Residence permit/work permit
• Manual dexterity
• Good teamwork skills to work under the supervision of more experienced colleagues
• Due to our international team, it is important that you can speak English well
• Reliability is very important for us
• friendly and cheerful nature is very welcome.
What you can expect:
As a team member at Vindlease I AB you are part of an international team, we can rely on each other and help each other.
Exciting tasks in a state-of-the-art data center with innovative technology.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Interviews and selection processes are ongoing, so the position may be filled before the last day.
Please send applications in English to:ag@vindlease.com
Do you have any questions about the position?
Contact Alessandro Gromme (English), Project Manager, 076.1498889 or ag@vindlease.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-25
E-post: ag@vindlease.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vindlease I AB
(org.nr 559092-6605)
Flygkarsvagen , Boden (visa karta
)
961 43 BODEN Kontakt
Site manager
Alessandro Gromme ag@vindlease.com 076.1498889 Jobbnummer
7825131