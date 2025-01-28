Wiring & Harness Engineer
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Lead Engineer for Tyres to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
The role
You will work with the Tyres, Wheels, and Mobility Team, a diverse group collaborating to create top solutions.
Responsibilities
Lead technical development of tyres for various vehicle models.
Collaborate with for example Procurement, Manufacturing, Accessories, Vehicle Dynamics, NVH, Vehicle Energy Efficiency, and supplies.
Build and maintain a network of expertise across the company.
Requirements
Experience in automotive product development.
Tyres development experience is a plus.
Familiarity with Catia, Teamcenter, KDP, TCPLM
Excellent collaboration skills.
MSc or BSc in Mechanical Engineering or a related field.
Proficient in English, spoken and written
Valid driver's license B.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
