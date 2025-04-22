Windows specialist
2025-04-22
Senior Windows Specialist - Technical Expertise with a Customer-Centric Approach
We are looking for a seasoned Windows Specialist with a strong blend of hands-on technical skills and a consultative mindset. In this role, you will be instrumental in designing, implementing, and supporting robust Windows Server environments that meet both operational and business needs.
You will act as a trusted advisor, helping clients navigate complex challenges by proposing smart, scalable solutions. With a natural ability to troubleshoot and a passion for delivering value, you'll play a key role in ensuring systems run smoothly and securely. This position requires presence on-site, with some flexibility to perform tasks remotely when needed.
Required Skills and Experience
Proven expertise in Windows Server administration and support
Strong advisory skills - able to translate technical insights into actionable recommendations
Solid experience in resolving complex technical issues in enterprise environments
Comfortable working both independently and as part of a team
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills - confident in client-facing situations
Ability to operate effectively in both on-premise and remote settings
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
