Welder/ robot operator
2024-10-23
, Sala
, Östhammar
, Enköping
, Västerås
Job description
Randstad is currently looking for several competent welders/robot operators for Zetterbergs Industri in Östervåla. Is it you we are looking for?
Zetterbergs is a family business that reflects a successful Swedish engineering industry in the heart of Sweden. As an employee with us at Randstad but leased to our customer, you will receive a great deal of personal responsibility in a role with great opportunity for development and continued employment with our customer. Does this sound interesting? Submit your application today! Zetterbergs is located 5 miles northwest of Uppsala with good bus connections. The duration of the assignment is initially 6 months with a high chance of extension. The work is full-time, Monday-Friday, 2 shifts. As a consultant at Randstad, you are employed by us and work outside of one of our customers. You have the same advantages at Randstad as at other employers with collective agreements and benefits such as wellness allowance, occupational health care, insurance and discounts on training cards.
Responsibilities
MIG/MAG welding
Drawing reading
Quality control and inspection
Traverse
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who is a trained welder and has a few years of experience in the profession. To succeed in the role, we see that you have experience with MIG/MAG welding and have worked in the Monitor business system.
You have a good ability to read and understand technical drawings and have experience in ensuring quality through visual inspection and the use of various control tools. Traverse card is a requirement to be able to move large and heavy parts around the premises. You have good communication skills in Swedish or English. As a person, you are meticulous, physically resilient, safety-conscious and have strong problem-solving skills. You are helpful, a team player and like to work at a fast pace.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
