Weekend bridal sales assistant

Cisa Trading AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Mölndal
2024-07-26


Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Mölndal, Göteborg, Partille, Härryda, Kungsbacka eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Cisa Trading AB i Mölndal

Ivory & Grace is a privately owned wedding dress design and retail showroom. It has grown into the largest showroom in the Nordic region with a high reputation for this design and customer service. The showroom is located in Mölndal just outside of Gothenburg with good links to public transportation.
We are seeking a suitable candidate who must be passionate about personal service, fashion or clothing & achieving sales. Prior experience in social media marketing will be beneficial. Education or knowledge in fashion and design will be an advantage but not a must have.
You will be working in a team, the roles include
1. style consulting for brides to be, help brides try different styles of dresses and suggest alternatives or offer custom designed styles
2. Swedish is required, and English is optional
sales skills / experience are desired

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-25
E-post: sandy@ivoryandgrace.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Cisa Trading AB (org.nr 559487-6475), https://ivoryandgrace.com/
Metangatan1r (visa karta)
431 53  MÖLNDAL

Arbetsplats
Ivory & Grace

Kontakt
Sandy Lang
sandy@ivoryandgrace.com
0703420561

Jobbnummer
8814038

Prenumerera på jobb från Cisa Trading AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Cisa Trading AB: