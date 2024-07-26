Weekend bridal sales assistant
Cisa Trading AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Mölndal Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Mölndal
2024-07-26
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cisa Trading AB i Mölndal
Ivory & Grace is a privately owned wedding dress design and retail showroom. It has grown into the largest showroom in the Nordic region with a high reputation for this design and customer service. The showroom is located in Mölndal just outside of Gothenburg with good links to public transportation.
We are seeking a suitable candidate who must be passionate about personal service, fashion or clothing & achieving sales. Prior experience in social media marketing will be beneficial. Education or knowledge in fashion and design will be an advantage but not a must have.
You will be working in a team, the roles include
1. style consulting for brides to be, help brides try different styles of dresses and suggest alternatives or offer custom designed styles
2. Swedish is required, and English is optional
sales skills / experience are desired Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-25
E-post: sandy@ivoryandgrace.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cisa Trading AB
(org.nr 559487-6475), https://ivoryandgrace.com/
Metangatan1r (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Ivory & Grace Kontakt
Sandy Lang sandy@ivoryandgrace.com 0703420561 Jobbnummer
8814038