Web Manager
E-commerce Recruit Nordic AB / Webbmasterjobb / Malmö Visa alla webbmasterjobb i Malmö
2026-03-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos E-commerce Recruit Nordic AB i Malmö
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Åstorp
eller i hela Sverige
About Careium
We're a leader in Technology Enabled Care, empowering safety and independence through smart hardware and services. At the heart of our service are our Monitoring Centres, operating 24/7, 365 days a year, to support, guide, and help seniors in their moments of need. Our customers and the wellbeing of our service users are our northern star, guiding every action we take across our seven markets.
We're a passionate, business-driven, can-do marketing team who navigate our daily operations with heart and dedication. We're in the middle of an exciting digital transformation, setting a new direction, and we're excited for what's ahead and to welcome a web-savvy colleague to our team!
About the roleIn this role, you will take full ownership of the website as a business-critical platform, with responsibility for driving its roadmap, performance and long-term scalability. You will ensure a stable, accessible and search-ready foundation while continuously optimising user experience through data, analytics and technical SEO. The role sits at the intersection of technology, performance and governance, with a strong focus on compliance, tracking architecture and cross-market collaboration. Acting as the central point of contact for all things web, you will work closely with internal stakeholders, external partners and local markets to enable efficient execution, consistent content and continuous improvement.
Platform ManagementOwn and drive the website roadmap, ensuring continuous development & updates maintaining stability, accessibility and scalability.
Oversee technical performance including Core Web Vitals, indexing, sitemaps, structured data, uptime monitoring.
Identify, evaluate and recommend new tools and technologies to improve our overall digital performance.
Analytics, Performance and OptimisationMaintain and continuously improve a logical, user-friendly, SEO and AI search-optimised site structure.
Analyse and report on traffic and user behaviour using GA4, SEMrush, Looker Studio, A/B -tests and other analytics tools to identify trends and optimisation opportunities.
Execute ongoing technical SEO and to maximise organic visibility and ensure search readiness (SEO, GEO, AIO, LMO).
Own the global tracking architecture, including tagging standards, event models, consent mode, and data quality assurance.
Support campaign and web update planning, ensuring proper tracking and legal compliance.
Collaboration and Content GovernanceAct as gatekeeper and implementor for web content across markets, ensuring brand consistency, accuracy, optimisation, compliancy and alignment with market needs and roadmap.
Support and train local markets in the CMS, and support with guidance and input on content structure, accessibility, compliancy and best practices.
Serve as the primary point of contact both internally and externally all things web.
Compliance & AccessibilityEnsure full compliance with GDPR, the European Accessibility Act (EAA), WCAG 2.1 AA, EN 301 549, and other relevant regulations.
Maintain and update cookie/consent frameworks (including Google Consent Mode v2) in line with privacy requirements.
Maintain a registry of tracking scripts and third-party integrations, ensuring privacy and security compliance.
Conduct periodic accessibility audits, document findings, and coordinate remediation actions.
Nice to have: Support visual and functional improvements using HTML, CSS, and basic JavaScript.
About you
To succeed in this role, you bring a solid foundation in website management and digital performance, combined with a structured and analytical mindset. You are comfortable operating in a multi-market environment, navigating the intersection of technology, UX, SEO and analytics, and translating complex technical requirements into clear business impact. With strong coordination skills and a proactive approach, you work effectively across teams and with external partners, while maintaining a high level of attention to detail and a continuous improvement mindset.
3-5 years experience in a similar role.
Experience managing multi-market websites, preferably in WordPress.
Strong understanding of technical SEO, analytics, UX, and website performance optimisation.
Experience with GA4, GTM, Looker Studio, Search Console, SEMrush, and similar platforms.
Familiarity with AI-driven web tools (search, personalisation, analytics, content optimisation).
Strong coordination skills and experience working with agencies and cross-functional teams.
Knowledge of GDPR, accessibility standards, and consent management frameworks.
Structured, analytical and proactive team player.
Has a flare for translating technical needs into business impact and vice versa.
Helicopter view approach with passion for details for continuous improvements and optimisation.
Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken
Careium offers
With us, you are given the space to make a real difference, take ownership, and actively influence both your own growth and the company's direction. We work in a highly collaborative environment where commitment, teamwork and mutual support are part of everyday life. As a close-knit organisation, we move forward together - celebrating wins, tackling challenges and continuously pushing ourselves to improve. If this resonates with you and you are excited about joining a purpose-driven company in a distinctive industry, we would love to explore what we could build together.
Location & ApplicationThe role is a full-time position based at the office in Malmö with flexibility. The start date is according to agreement, preferably as soon as possible.
The recruitment process is managed by E-commerce Recruit, and if you have any questions about the role, you are welcome to contact Zophia Karlsson at zophia@ecommercerecruit.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ecommercerecruit 1039". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare E-commerce Recruit Nordic AB
(org.nr 559227-3287)
Lilla Torg 4 (visa karta
)
211 34 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
E-commerce Recruit Kontakt
Senior Rekryterare
Emil Gretland emil@ecommercerecruit.se +46733770768 Jobbnummer
9816901