Web Developer
2024-09-03
About the role We're looking for a web developer with a collaborative spirit to join GpsGate's marketing team. Creative, agile, and not afraid to experiment - we're looking for someone to power user-friendly web experiences and optimize our digital marketing strategy by integrating with the latest tech and tools.Have experience in driving web journeys that convert users? Keep reading! What you'll do: 1. Build seamless user experiences on the web We're after a smooth, user experience that drives sign-ups. You'll test and iterate as we go and put the right tech in place to measure and implement changes quickly. 2. Guide us in technical SEO best practices From page load speed, to mobile responsiveness, structured data, and proper HTML markup, you'll help us to rank higher in search engine results, increase our visibility, and drive organic traffic. 3. Support our marketing campaigns with best practices in integration Starting with landing page optimization and ending with measurement of KPIs, you iterate our web flows with a goal to drive conversation rates and support campaign success. 4. Support data tracking & analysis The nuts and bolts of our user acquisition need to be on point. From implementing tracking codes & latest analytics tools, you help us stay data-driven in our marketing strategy. 5. Creating responsive web design We need to have fully responsive assets on all devices and browsers. You look for ways to improve our digital footprint based on user behavior and environment to give users the best chance to convert. About the marketing team: A collaborative bunch, our team works in sprints to tackle large projects - all while enjoying a work environment that encourages a bit of fun along the way. As the newest member of marketing, you will leverage your technical skills to optimize our tools and processes while embracing a problem-solving mindset. If you thrive in an agile environment and are eager to contribute to our user acquisition efforts within a product-led SaaS setting, we invite you to submit your application! Requirements
Education:
Degree in Marketing, Business, Design, Computer Science, Information Technology, Graphic Design or a related field (preferred)
Experience:
Proven experience in web developer/designer role
Experience with headless CMSes like Prismic or similar
Experience integrating with third party API:s
Experience in A/B testing
Skills & abilities:
Fluent in written and spoken English
Strong knowledge of technical SEO principles
Proficiency in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, and TypeScript
Vercel (Or similar cloud hosting)
Next.js (Nuxt.js or similar)
Highly collaborative with a positive attitude a must
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Strong communication and project management skills
Knowledge of web security best practices
Ability to define and review project scope & estimate timelines
Bonus:
Experience with Google Analytics and Google Ads administration
Experience and passion for web design
Why GpsGate?
We build our software so that our users get to know their fleets better. GpsGate helps companies worldwide in their day-to-day business - from managing deliveries to ensuring the safety of their staff. With us, you'll:
Have the freedom to try out new things, find smarter ways to work with your team, and identify innovative solutions.
Work with a diverse group of colleagues from all over the world.
Join a space where your ideas matter.
Get to decide your career path. You drive your learning and pitch projects that you're passionate about.
Access to the latest and greatest tech and tools. We're always responsive to technologies that help us in our mission.
Benefits:
Competitive salary
30 days paid vacation
Annual company conferences and local office outings
Friskvårdsbidrag / health & fitness allowance
Private health insurance
ITP (pension retirement savings)
If this feels like the right opportunity, please submit your CV and cover letter in English. We look forward to hearing from you!
