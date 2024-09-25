We are Hiring Waitstaff at Haparanda Stadshotell
Haparanda Stadshotell AB / Servitörsjobb / Haparanda Visa alla servitörsjobb i Haparanda
2024-09-25
, Kalix
, Övertorneå
, Överkalix
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Haparanda Stadshotell AB i Haparanda
We are Hiring Waitstaff at Haparanda Stadshotell!
Are you a service-minded individual with a passion for food and beverages? Do you want to work in a historic setting with a legacy dating back to the turn of the century? Then we have the perfect opportunity for you!
About the Role: We are currently looking for enthusiastic and friendly waitstaff and bartenders to join our team. At Haparanda Stadshotell, you'll have the chance to work in a unique atmosphere where genuine hospitality is at the heart of everything we do. Your role will be to provide our guests with a memorable experience, whether it's during a meal in our renowned restaurant or a drink in our stylish bar.
We are looking for someone who:
Has experience in serving or bartending (preferred but not required)
Is positive, detail-oriented, and has a strong sense of service
Enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and as part of a team
Can work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends
Speaks Swedish and English (additional languages are a plus)
We offer:
A workplace with a rich history and dedicated colleagues
Opportunities for personal development and further training
If you want to be part of creating fantastic experiences for our guests, please send your application with your CV and cover letter to Andrea Djärv, restaurang@haparandastadshotell.se
.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30
By email
E-post: restaurang@haparandastadshotell.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Waitstaff". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Haparanda Stadshotell AB
(org.nr 556505-8699) Arbetsplats
Haparanda Stadshotell Jobbnummer
8920932