Warehouse and Logistics Coordinator at SmartBox in Malmö, Sweden
2024-07-19
Position: Warehouse and Logistics Coordinator
Company: SmartBox
Location: Malmö, Sweden
Contract Type: Long-term
Employment Type: Full-time
About Us: SmartBox offers a unique concept of mobile storage, revolutionizing moving and storage solutions. Our innovative approach eliminates double handling and streamlines the process for our customers. We've been in business for over 13 years, serving both private individuals and companies throughout Sweden.
Responsibilities: As a Warehouse and Logistics Coordinator, you'll play a team player role in ensuring efficient operations. Your responsibilities will include:
Logistics Management:
Coordinate transportation, distribution, and inventory operation.
Ensure timely delivery of Smart Boxes to customers' locations.
Warehouse Oversight:
Manage inventory, including receiving, organizing, and tracking stock.
Supervise loading and unloading activities.
Maintain a safe and organized warehouse environment.
Operation Tasks:
Handle computer works related to shipments, orders, and inventory.
Utilize basic computer skills for data entry and social media.
Monitor social media channels for customer inquiries and feedback.
Qualifications:
We encourage candidates with diverse backgrounds and fresh or experiences to apply. On job training will be provided to learn and adopt the company system and process.
The ideal candidate will have:
Understanding of logistics processes and supply chain management.
Basic computer literacy (familiarity with spreadsheets, email, and data entry).
Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
Ability to work collaboratively and adapt to a dynamic environment.
Why Join SmartBox?
Long-term career prospects: We value commitment and offer stability.
Innovative work environment: Be part of a forward-thinking team.
Impactful work: Help simplify moving and storage for our customers.
Application Process: Interested candidates, regardless of experience level, are encouraged to apply. Our onboarding procedure ensures a smooth transition for new team members.
To apply, please send your resume and a brief cover letter to simon@smartboxes.se
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-29
E-post: simon@smartboxes.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SmartBox Sweden AB
(org.nr 556815-0188)
Kosterögatan 15 (visa karta
)
211 24 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Smartbox Sweden AB Kontakt
simon thirlwall Simon@smartboxes.se 760124040 Jobbnummer
8806458