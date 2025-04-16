Waiter
Leksand Resort AB is a leading group in the tourism industry in Dalarna. It includes the Leksand Sommarland amusement park, a holiday village, a five-star camping site, Hotel & Restaurant Moskogen, and the Mat vid Siljan catering business. Since March 2022, the company has been part of First Camp - Sweden's largest camping chain. Leksand Sommarland offers an exciting mix of attractions and water activities for families with children and is a popular summer destination.
Location: Leksand, Dalarna
Who we are looking for:
Waiter/Waitress
Responsibilities:
• serve food and beverages at the Italian restaurant, breakfast, and buffet services;
• handle guest interactions and deliver service with a smile;
• take food and drink orders and provide upselling when appropriate;
• clear tables, perform basic cleaning, and assist with dishwashing;
• handle cash or digital payments and bar service when needed.
Requirements:
• previous experience in table service or restaurant work - MUST HAVE;
• good communication skills in Swedish and/or English;
• available to work flexible hours and weekends;
• you are ready to walk or bike from the train station if needed (2 km away).
Your profile:
• you are service-minded and a team player;
• you work well in a fast-paced environment and take initiative;
• you are flexible, organized, and unpretentious.
What the employer offers:
• seasonal contract from June 14 to August 10, 2025;
• part-time work (50%) with the possibility of full-time depending on flexibility;
• working hours during both daytime and evenings (week 28-31 evenings up to 23:00);
• possibility to rent accommodation during employment at 750 SEK/week;
• salary according to collective agreement (Visita - HRF Gröna riksen) + OB + paid vacation;
• employee benefits: free entrance to Sommarland and 30% discount in restaurants and shops;
• team-building and social activities for staff at least once per week.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9290169